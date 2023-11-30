Samsung Galaxy S24 line could get a price freeze, but less RAM than we'd hoped

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series – including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – are sure to be high-end phones, but they might not be quite as high-end as we’d hoped, even in the case of the flagship Ultra model.

This could be mostly due to the RAM amounts, which according to leaker @UniverseIce will be 8GB in the case of the standard Samsung Galaxy S24, with both 8GB and 12GB models of the Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rumored.

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have the same RAM amounts as are rumored for their successors, while the Galaxy S23 Plus only comes in an 8GB configuration, so there might be an upgrade in the case of the S24 Plus.

S24：8GB
S24+：8GB，12GB
S24 Ultra：8GB，12GB
16GB does not exist.
November 30, 2023

But that would still mean there’s no upgrade to the RAM amounts for two of Samsung’s upcoming S-series phones, and 8GB for a high-end handset like the Samsung Galaxy S24 seems rather low by 2023 standards, let alone 2024, when the phone will launch.

This is also lower than we’d previously heard rumored, with earlier reports suggesting there might be a 12GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S24, and that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could come with up to 16GB of RAM.

We would therefore take this latest leak with a pinch of salt, but it comes from a credible source, and it's been backed up by leaker yeux1122, writing on Naver, a South Korean blogging platform.

Less RAM means a lower price

They claim that Samsung had tested the Galaxy S24 line with more RAM (explaining the earlier leaks) but that some specifications – and in particular the RAM – have ultimately been “compromised” in order to keep pricing similar to this year’s models.

So the one piece of good news amongst all this is that the Samsung Galaxy S24 line might not cost more than the S23 series.

That would mean a starting price of around $799.99 / £849 / AU$1,349 for the Galaxy S24, $999.99/ £1,049 / AU$1,649 for the Galaxy S24 Plus, and $1,199.99 / £1,249 / AU$1,949 for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, although we’re not sure why Samsung couldn’t at least give buyers the choice of more RAM if they want it.

This still might be wrong though; we’ll likely find out for sure on January 17, as that’s reportedly when these new best Samsung phone contenders will launch.