A new 'retro' edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be on the way

We might get a new variant for the Z Flip 5

We didn't find much to complain about in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, but it looks as though Samsung is planning another variant of the flip foldable – and it's apparently going to be marketed as a 'retro' edition.

This comes from MSPoweruser (via Notebookcheck), and there are pictures attached. The images add to the credibility of the claim, but as always, nothing is official until it's official (and company plans can always change).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition is explained as being "a nod to the past, but with a modern twist" – in terms of telephones that might get you thinking about rotary dials and extendable antennas, but apparently only the colors and finish are changing.

This foldable will apparently come with a blue color panel and a matte finish on the frame. Everything else is the same, and according to MSPoweruser we can look forward to the refreshed handset showing up "in the coming weeks".

More colors

You can currently pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Mint, Lavender, Graphite and Cream, with Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow also available on the Samsung website. This new 'retro' blue looks to be a darker shade to the existing blue.

New color options seem to be an easy win for smartphone manufacturers: minimal retooling is required as far as the production lines go, the phone gets back in the news cycle, and more consumers might be tempted to pick one up.

You might remember Samsung pulled a similar trick when it added a new Bora Purple option to the Samsung Galaxy S22 last year. Apple likes to do this as well, most recently pushing out a yellow shade for the iPhone 14 back in March.

No other leaks have corroborated the existence of this phone, and MSPoweruser doesn't have the most prolific track record with leaks (although it's by no means a newbie either) – but this sounds plausible enough to be actually happening.