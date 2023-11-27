Boom! This Cyber Monday GoPro deal is even better than its Black Friday equivalent

This year’s Cyber Monday deals event is now underway in both the US and UK, meaning there’s not long left to grab one the best GoPro action cams for a cut price. The good news is that, if you missed out on last week’s Black Friday GoPro deals, many of the record-setting discounts remain in place for Cyber Monday – and in certain cases, they’ve got even better.

In the US, for instance, Amazon has dropped the price of the still-excellent GoPro Hero 10 Black by a further $15 for Cyber Monday. On Black Friday itself, the Hero 10 Black was $249 (down from $449.99), but it’s now even cheaper, at just $234. That new record-low price marks an exceptional 48% saving on this camera’s RRP, and we haven’t seen too many Cyber Monday camera deals offering a better discount than that this sales season.

In the UK, Amazon’s £249 deal price for the GoPro Hero 10 Black remains unchanged from Black Friday, which is nonetheless a record-setting 29% below its £349.99 RRP.

Best Cyber Monday GoPro Hero 10 Black deal

GoPro Hero 10 Black

US: was $449.99 now $234 at Amazon

UK: was £349.99 now £249 at Amazon

Amazon has discounted the GoPro Hero 10 Black to a record-low price in both the US and UK for Cyber Monday. Although just over two years old, GoPro's 2021 flagship remains an exceptional action cam for anyone who doesn't need the vertical video and 10-bit recording capabilities of the newer Hero 11 Black. On almost every other front, the Hero 10 Black is identical to its successor, so action enthusiasts need not look elsewhere. If you're in the US and have an extra $15 to spare, Adorama is offering a great deal on the all-guns-blazing GoPro Hero 10 Black Adventure Kit.

More Cyber Monday GoPro deals

GoPro Hero 9 Black:

US: was $229.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

UK: was £229 now £199 at Amazon

$199.99 / £199 at Amazon is a new record-low price for the Hero 9 Black, which is now the value sweet spot for GoPros. This is still one of the best action cams around, thanks to its 5K video quality, handy front display for vloggers and some 'Power Tools' tricks that really boost its versatility beyond action sports.

GoPro Hero 11 Black:

US: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

UK: was £349.99 now £299 at Jessops

The Hero 11 Black is undoubtedly one of the best action cameras GoPro has made so far, and it's been given a handsome price cut for Cyber Monday. It builds on the Hero 10 Black's already impressive foundation with a new square 1/1.9in sensor (making it ideal for vertical videos), plus a new HyperView digital lens and new Enduro battery.

GoPro Hero 12 Black:

US: was $399.99 now $349 at Amazon

UK: was £399.99 now £339 at Amazon

GoPro's latest action cam, the GoPro Hero 12 Black, is only a few months old, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from knocking $50 / £60 off its RRP for Cyber Monday. As for the differences between this action cam and its predecessor, the new external and dual-channel audio tools are useful, and filmmakers will appreciate the addition of 10-bit log capture and timecoded footage. If you're not fussed by any of those features, mind, go for the cheaper Hero 11 Black, or cheaper still Hero 10 Black.

