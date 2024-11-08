Forget the 6,000mAh OnePlus 13 – we could see a OnePlus phone with a 7,000mAh battery

Not long ago OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 13 with a 6,000mAh battery – that’s bigger either than the OnePlus 12’s battery or basically any other mainstream handset’s. But the company could have something even bigger planned.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station (via 91Mobiles), an upcoming mid-range OnePlus phone could have a 7,000mAh battery. They don’t name this phone, but the mention of it being mid-range means it won’t be the OnePlus 14.

To give you an idea of how big a 7,000mAh battery would be though, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 5,000mAh one, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 4,685mAh one, and even one of the best gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro only has a 5,500mAh one.

Not the biggest, but much bigger than most

The Doogee V Max has a 22,000mAh battery (Image credit: Mark Pickavance)

It’s not completely unheard of to put a 7,000mAh battery in a phone – in fact there’s even a smartphone with a 22,000mAh battery. But it’s extremely rare to find a phone with a battery of above 6,000mAh, and those that exist tend to be niche devices, which a OnePlus phone probably wouldn’t be.

And while we might not see OnePlus start putting 7,000mAh batteries in all its phones, it does seem the company is interested in using large batteries in general. The OnePlus 13’s battery is huge, and Digital Chat Station claims in this same leak that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 series will have batteries of up to 6,500mAh.

Based on past form those phones probably won’t be available in many places outside China, at least under that name, but one of the Ace 5 models could launch globally as the OnePlus 13R, possibly in early 2025.

So if typical smartphone battery capacities just aren’t cutting it for you, there could soon be some much larger alternatives from OnePlus.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors