Vodafone’s expanded coverage and affordable SIM plans are winning over Aussies – but there’s an even cheaper way in

When TPG Telecom (Vodafone’s parent company) partnered with Optus for a network-sharing deal in September 2024, we were confident that it would transform the mobile game for anyone living in rural Australia. Now boasting a network that covers 98.4% of Australians, Vodafone's reach matches Optus and only falls just short of Telstra's 99.7% – meaning that Vodafone is now a legitimate option for rural Aussies.

But it's not just rural areas benefitting – according to The Australian, Vodafone has seen a 30% increase in sign-ups in Sydney and Melbourne, and up to 80% nationwide thanks to its upgraded network and new range of discounted plans with double data – starting at 100GB for AU$39 a month.

It's hardly surprising they’ve taken off given Optus' cheapest SIM plan provides 50GB for AU$55 p/m (after a recent price increase), while Telstra's 50GB Basic plan is AU$65 p/m – making Vodafone the clear choice, particularly if you’re looking to pair a new phone and SIM plan.

If you're set for a device though, the array of SIM-only options from smaller Aussie telcos (also called MVNOs, or mobile virtual network operators) are even more attractive – allowing you to take advantage of Vodafone's improved network for even less than going direct. With plans from Vodafone MVNOs starting at just AU$8 per month, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up a few of our favourite deals available right now.

Best cheap plan

Lebara Extra Small Plan | 10GB data | 4G | AU$8 p/m (for 1 month, then AU$19.90 p/m) If you find yourself falling way short of your monthly data limit, there's no reason to pay for data you don't use! Running on Vodafone's 4G network, this Lebara option provides 10GB data a month at up to 150Mbps, which is about the expected speed limit for most plans. While it reverts to AU$19.90 after the first renewal, it's still a much more attractive option if you don’t need a lot of gigs. Also consider Kogan's AU$20 p/m Small Monthly Plan, which offers 15GB data.

Best plans for most people

TPG Small Plan | 25GB data | 4G | AU$12.50 p/m (for 6 months, then AU$25 p/m) Ideal for the average Aussie user, the TPG Small Plan offers a healthy 25GB of data for just AU$12.50 per month before it reverts to a still-affordable AU$25 p/m after the first six renewals. Even offering 100 standard minutes of calls to 31 selected destinations, the only drawback is a lack of 5G connectivity. But, if you just want an affordable plan that allows you to comfortably stream, read and scroll on-the-go, this is it. You can get the exact same offering from iiNet – which is actually now owned by TPG.

TPG Medium Plan | 50GB data | 5G | AU$17.50 p/m (for 6 months, then AU$35 p/m) For just AU$5 more per month, the Medium Plan from TPG adds 5G connectivity (where available) if you have a compatible device, along with an extra 25GB of data to ensure you can watch, game and video call friends and family without worrying about your data. You still get the same 100 standard minutes of calls to 31 selected destinations and can even get a AU$5 discount on the regular price with a linked TPG internet plan. This plan is also matched by iiNet.

Best high-data plan

Vodafone Large Plan | 720GB data | 5G | AU$59 p/m (for 12 months, then AU$69 p/m) If you're always away from home, or just regularly use your phone to hotspot data to a laptop or computer, Vodafone is hard to beat thanks to its current offer of double data and a AU$10 discount over the first 12 months on this large 5G plan. Usually offering 360GB for AU$69, this plan also provides unlimited calls and texts to dozens of countries across Asia, Europe, the UK and the Americas, plus 300 minutes to 'zone 2' nations. Consider Kogan's 500GB 365 Day Flex plan if you want a set-and-forget plan for AU$300.

Best unlimited data plan

Felix Unlimited Mobile Plan | Unlimited data | 5G | AU$20 p/m (for 3 months, then AU$40 p/m) The fact that Felix plants a tree for every new customer is just the icing on the cake – if you want a data pool you don't have to ever worry about, this is the plan for you. While this plan claims 5G connectivity, its 20Mbps speed cap means you won't even exceed the speed limits of 4G – but you'll probably only really feel that speed difference when downloading files or hotspotting your device. One of the only unlimited data mobile plans in Australia, the three-month 50%-off discount makes it even more enticing.