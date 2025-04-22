Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have the best ANC I’ve ever heard, and they’ve just hit a new all-time low Aussie price

Bose has always been known as a purveyor of some of the best noise cancelling headphones for many good reasons… although being cheap isn’t typically one of them. So when I spotted the flagship QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds hitting a new Australian all-time low price of just AU$292 on Amazon, I felt obliged to shout about it from the proverbial rooftop.

As the member of the TechRadar Australia team looking after audio and home entertainment, I’m always on the hunt for exceptional deals on the best headphones and best wireless earbuds. This latest deal on the supreme Bose QC Ultra Earbuds is particularly noteworthy because it easily beats their previous lowest price of AU$343, which we saw during the Amazon Big Smile Sale back in March of this year.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was AU$449.95 now AU$292 at Amazon Save up to AU$157.95 The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are a sensational set of true wireless noise cancelling in-ear headphones. They continue Bose’s reputation for class-leading active noise cancellation (ANC), improve upon what was already great sound in their predecessors, and add a new Immersive Audio feature that elevates your listening experience no matter the audio source. The deal price mentioned only applies to the Diamond colour, but other colours start from only a few bucks more.

Now, I’m first to admit that AU$292 can still be considered a hefty investment for a pair of earbuds. But Amazon’s 35% discount makes the QC Ultra Earbuds only AU$10 more than Bose’s own, lesser-specced QuietComfort Earbuds (2024), highlighting the value. However, I’d be remiss to point out that more affordable pairs such as the Sony WF-C710N, with excellent ANC performance, also exist.

So, what extra goodies do you get for your investment? Well, as we said in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review, quite a lot. The headline feature is device-agnostic spatial audio facilitated by an Immersive Audio mode. This means that even if your source music streaming service doesn’t support spatial audio, or the track you’re listening to hasn’t been recorded in the format, the QC Ultra Earbuds will still be able to create an impressive 3D soundscape in your ears.

Elsewhere they support lossless audio codecs and the overall audio performance is energetic and engaging. And that performance is made all the better when you factor in that you'll be able to hear every single detail in your music because the ANC is the absolute top of the class.

I’m not sure how long this deal price will last at Amazon and I don’t expect to see such a low price until at least Black Friday at the tail end of this year (with the exception of perhaps Amazon Prime Day) but that’s purely speculation.

If you’ve been eyeing up the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds but didn’t want to pay the usual high price, now is a great time to pick them up for less.

