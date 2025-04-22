Forget Andor season 2 – a chance to win an NBA Finals trip is the best reason to subscribe to Disney+ right now

If you're an Aussie or Kiwi NBA fan, Disney+ is making a new play to be your streaming service of choice. Thanks to the recent addition of ESPN in Australia and New Zealand, Disney+ subscribers will get the sports channel’s full slate of live NBA Playoff matches, including the entire NBA Conference Finals and the NBA Finals series – matching the NBA coverage provided by Kayo Sports.

Catching LeBron and Doncic duel Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves, or Steph Curry battling the physical defence of the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs is only one reason to subscribe to Disney+ this month. That’s because between now and 4 May 2025, Disney+ subscribers have the chance to win the NBA Finals trip of a lifetime.

Win an all-access trip to the NBA Finals with Disney+ All you have to do for a chance to win is subscribe to Disney+ and enter the competition through the link below. This trip includes tickets to game three and game four of the NBA Finals (including food, beverages and merch during the game), alongside return flights to the host city, a 7-night stay at a hotel within the same city and AU$1,000 spending money. And even if you don't win, three runners-up will win an NBA jersey featuring some of the league's biggest stars. You must be 21 years or older and a resident of Australia or New Zealand to enter, with an active subscription when the prize is drawn on May 5, 2025. Entries close at 11:59pm AEST on 4 May 2025.

And heck, even if you’re not an NBA fan, would you really say no to a trip to the States with AU$1,000 spending money and a 7-night stay in whichever city the games take place?

This competition isn't the only reason to subscribe right now either. Already one of the best streaming services in Australia and New Zealand, April is arguably the best month to subscribe to Disney+ this year.

While we’ve cheekily suggested NBA fans should forget it, the second season of Andor – landing on April 23 – is undeniably one of the most exciting TV releases of the year. We called it a "devastating near-masterpiece" in our Andor season 2 review and even if you're not a Star Wars megafan, we think it's a must-watch that's worth the subscription price.

So, whether you're diving into Disney+ to see what might be LeBron James' last deep playoff run or what Cassian Andor was up to right up until the days before Star Wars: Rogue One, Disney Plus has two strong arguments for being the streaming service to have this month – and you might just land yourself the US trip of a lifetime by subscribing.