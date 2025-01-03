5 returning TV shows I’m most excited to stream in 2025

As we enter a new year, it's only right that we look forward to what's coming up across the best streaming services. We have a huge streaming watchlist of 26 new TV shows in 2025 for those who want a more in-depth look, but here, I'll be focusing on my top five most anticipated shows of the year. They're all huge household names at this point and I can't wait to see where the stories go.

With so much entertainment at our fingertips, it can be hard to know where to start. So if you are new to any of these shows, I'm keeping my round-up spoiler-free but hopefully, I'll do enough to entice you. If you want a series you can really lock in with, and won't suffer the dreaded cancelation curse, I can confirm all of these will be back in 2025.

Severance

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

When: January 17

Where to stream it: Apple TV Plus

I have not stopped talking about Severance and if you're a regular reader (or anyone who interacts with me), you have probably noticed. It is easily one of my top ten shows of all time, and for good reason. It's gripping, it's sleek, it's stylish and heartbreaking, so I am thrilled that the wait for Severance season two is almost over.

Recently, we got our first in-depth look and I was left desperate to see more of Gwendoline Christie's character. I really can't wait, and I hope that season two answers these five big questions because I need to know the fate of my favorite characters! I'm worried about them after that huge cliffhanger and after a three year wait, I'm finally going to get some answers.

Mythic Quest

Mythic Quest — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

When: March 26

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

We did recently give our Streaming Service of the Year title to Apple TV Plus, and I still back our decision considering two of my most anticipated shows are among the best Apple TV Plus shows. Mythic Quest returns for a highly anticipated fourth season and while we don't have a trailer yet, why not relive a few moments from season three instead?

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Season four of the Rob McElhenney-led series will see the team confronting new challenges amid a changing video game landscape as relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more work work-life balance. We all love a good sitcom and it'll be great seeing this back.

Andor

Disney+ - Official 'Coming In 2025' Trailer (Andor Season 2, Daredevil Born Again and More) - YouTube Watch On

When: April 22

Where to watch: Disney Plus

TechRadar's Tom Power can't wait to return to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's prequel and neither can I. Many of us on the streaming team are excited for Andor season two and while there's no trailer yet, I've included the "coming in 2025" teaser from Disney Plus so you can get a quick glimpse of it among some of the returning shows. We consider Andor to be one of the best Disney Plus shows and a second season will be welcomed eagerly by fans, especially since it has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating.

According to a Disney press release: "season two will see relationships intensify as the horizon of galactic war draws near. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound". I can't wait!

Stranger Things

Stranger Things 4 | Volume 2 Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

When: TBC

Where to watch: Netflix

Stranger Things season five will be our final Hawkins adventure and I really am going to miss it. This has been a smash hit for Netflix, inspiring a new generation of fans to get into Dungeons & Dragons, and Kate Bush and I for one, am absolutely thrilled it's had such an impact. I even caught the London stage show a few months back and it's got me desperate to see season five. Thankfully, the wait will soon be over.

The final season will focus on The Party's final adventure to defeat the evil Vecna and solve the mysteries of the Upside Down and I am fully expecting to have to get the tissues again because season four made me cry more than I'm willing to admit.

Black Mirror

BLACK MIRROR Season 6 Trailer (2023) - YouTube Watch On

When: TBC

Where to stream it: Netflix

We don't have a lot of information about Black Mirror season seven but I am still excited to stream it. During Netflix Geeked Week, the service confirmed a huge line-up of guest stars for this instalment of the anthology series including Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Rashida Jones, Emma Corrin and Cristin Milioti, who reprises her role from USS Callister, as this marks the first time Black Mirror is getting a sequel episode. Considering it was such a success and surprised everyone including me, I'm excited to see where it goes next.

Right now, we know next to nothing about Black Mirror season seven and they've been famously tight-lipped on plot details so we might have to wait a while. They could go just about anywhere, though, it's impossible to predict!