Forget Max – Apple TV+ is offering three months of top-tier TV for just AU$11.97

Max launched in Australia on March 31 and, with The Last of Us season two airing exclusively on April 14, it was our pick for the best streaming service this month – but this Apple TV Plus deal has flipped the script.

Right now, you can snag Apple TV Plus for just AU$3.99 p/m over three months, giving you access to the platform’s best shows before switching back to the standard price of AU$12.99 p/m

Apple TV Plus is already one of the best-value streaming services in Australia and it boasts a steady stream of content that outshines most of what we see from other services. You even get live MLB and MLS matches as part of your subscription. So you can forget Max, this best-ever price on Apple TV Plus makes it a must-have this winter.

With shows like Black Bird, Shrinking, Ted Lasso, Bad Sisters, Severance, Masters of the Air and Presumed Innocent, Apple has built a reputation for prestige TV that few services can match. The only one that competes would be Max with its HBO series, but this deal brings an Apple TV Plus subscription to half the price of Max's cheapest Basic with Ads tier that only offers HD Video.

The entire office hasn't been able to shut up about the upcoming The Murderbot Diaries adaptation, and while it may not look as faithful as some fans (TechRadar's APAC Managing Editor in particular) are hoping, Apple’s history of top-tier casting and cinematic execution has us feeling confident.

Apple TV Plus can't match Netflix’s vast library, but its commitment to quality more than makes up for it. If you're yet to try the best Apple TV Plus shows or have been resisting the urge to subscribe for just one title, now is the perfect time to jump in.