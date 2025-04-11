Planning Easter weekend adventures? This DJI Osmo Action 4 deal is the one I'd recommend to capture it all

Capturing the action of an intense ride, hike or drive has never been more accessible, with many of the best action cameras ready to start recording adventures at a moment's notice. The tech is often quite heavy duty and high priced, but for a limited time, one of our favourite picks is discounted on Amazon by 30% – the remarkable DJI Osmo Action 4.

It impressed our cameras editor Timothy Coleman when it first debuted, earning a four-star rating in our DJI Osmo Action 4 review and a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval. He loved it so much that he wrote another piece about the Osmo Action 4 being perfect for vacations, and he still considers it to be one of his favourite action cams from the past two years.

While I don’t have as much camera experience as Timothy, I’d agree that it’s a fairly capable piece of kit. I’ve only used it for capturing content in some of my EV coverage and I found it was well up to the task, and would gladly consider it over some of the GoPro cameras I’ve tested.

DJI Osmo Action 4: was AU$469 now AU$328 at Amazon Save AU$141 We’ve previously seen the DJI Osmo Action 4 slightly cheaper (AU$324), but for AU$4 more its best price yet, it’s a worthwhile bargain. This action camera records at up to 4K/120p, with 8x slow-motion support in full HD. It offers brilliant image quality, stabilisation and mounting options, topped off with a wide 155º field of view. There’s a digital screen on the front and back, and it’s a fairly rugged piece of kit.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 previously held a spot on our list of the best action cameras, but was replaced by the newer DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro. Despite this, the Action 4 remains an impressive camera, now for the fact that it’s a great value option.

The only things holding the DJI Osmo Action 4 back are its middling battery life, focus distance and reliance on removable storage (there’s no onboard storage), but if you can overcome these hurdles, then it can be the perfect action camera for you.