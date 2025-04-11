Planning Easter weekend adventures? This DJI Osmo Action 4 deal is the one I'd recommend to capture it all
It's a fantastic GoPro alternative for just AU$328
Capturing the action of an intense ride, hike or drive has never been more accessible, with many of the best action cameras ready to start recording adventures at a moment's notice. The tech is often quite heavy duty and high priced, but for a limited time, one of our favourite picks is discounted on Amazon by 30% – the remarkable DJI Osmo Action 4.
It impressed our cameras editor Timothy Coleman when it first debuted, earning a four-star rating in our DJI Osmo Action 4 review and a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval. He loved it so much that he wrote another piece about the Osmo Action 4 being perfect for vacations, and he still considers it to be one of his favourite action cams from the past two years.
While I don’t have as much camera experience as Timothy, I’d agree that it’s a fairly capable piece of kit. I’ve only used it for capturing content in some of my EV coverage and I found it was well up to the task, and would gladly consider it over some of the GoPro cameras I’ve tested.
Save AU$141
We’ve previously seen the DJI Osmo Action 4 slightly cheaper (AU$324), but for AU$4 more its best price yet, it’s a worthwhile bargain. This action camera records at up to 4K/120p, with 8x slow-motion support in full HD. It offers brilliant image quality, stabilisation and mounting options, topped off with a wide 155º field of view. There’s a digital screen on the front and back, and it’s a fairly rugged piece of kit.
The DJI Osmo Action 4 previously held a spot on our list of the best action cameras, but was replaced by the newer DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro. Despite this, the Action 4 remains an impressive camera, now for the fact that it’s a great value option.
The only things holding the DJI Osmo Action 4 back are its middling battery life, focus distance and reliance on removable storage (there’s no onboard storage), but if you can overcome these hurdles, then it can be the perfect action camera for you.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Zac has been in the tech writing game for six years, having previously written for Gizmodo Australia, Canstar Blue, and The Daily Mail Australia (with articles on Nine, Junkee, Kotaku Australia and Lifehacker Australia). He’s a huge nerd with a deep passion for technology. While his main focus at TechRadar Australia is phones, monitors and peripherals, he also has a deep interest in the growing Australian EV landscape. Outside of Techradar, Zac’s a Headspace (a youth mental health organization) volunteer and an avid gamer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.