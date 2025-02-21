Aussies were decidedly not happy about the 3G shutdown, according to new report

The Australian Telecommunication Industry Ombudsman (TIO) has confirmed a 13% increase in complaints made by Australian consumers and small businesses against mobile and internet providers since the previous quarter, with the change largely spurred by Telstra and Optus 3G network shutdowns.

The Ombudsman reported that complaints over the October-December quarter relating to 3G involved problems with mobile services reliability increased by 23.2% since the prior reporting period. These complaints were attributed to a lack of phone or internet service, partially restricted service, and poor mobile coverage. Complaints regarding 3G dropped off in December compared to November and October.

“It is encouraging to see the drop-off in 3G shutdown complaints in December, yet we are continuing to hear from people in rural and regional Victoria who are facing ongoing challenges,” Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman Cynthia Gebert said. “I implore the telcos to keep working on solutions that ensure equal access to reliable phone and internet service for all people in Australia.”

In specific complaint categories, ‘no phone or internet service’ saw the largest increase in complaints, up by 44.1%, followed by ‘intermittent service or dropouts’, which rose by 21.1%. In total, 15,297 complaints were recorded by the Ombudsman, representing a 5.6% rise in complaints since the same quarter in 2023.

The good news is that a total of AU$587,280 was returned to consumers through financial outcomes – where a service provider may offer financial compensation for a lacklustre service.

Telstra led the most complaints this quarter with 5,591 issues relating to its service, followed by Optus (3,846) and Vodafone (1,270).

What should I do if I’m unsatisfied with my service?

TIO has an extremely important role in the Australian telecommunications landscape, as it fields complaints from consumers and attempts to bring upon a positive resolution. If you feel that your internet or phone service in Australia is unsatisfactory (such as having been overcharged or not getting the service you paid for), you absolutely should complain to the Ombudsman.

If you feel that you're not getting good value out of your service, it pays to compare.

If you've been affected by the 3G shutdown, you may have a device that's incompatible with 4G or 5G.

