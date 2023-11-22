Wow! Walmart's record-setting iPhone 12 deal just crashed to an even lower price

This year’s Black Friday deals are now live, and Walmart has seen fit to drop its already excellent iPhone 12 deal to an even lower price. Right now, if you're a Walmart Plus member, you can pick up Apple’s still-capable 2020 standard model for a record-low $299 ($299!). If you're not a Walmart Plus member, this deal goes live for everyone at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, but with a free Walmart Plus trial available, why wait?

Previously, Walmart had the device at $399 (down from $499), so $299 represents an almighty 50% saving on the phone’s current RRP. The only caveat here is that the device is locked to the Straight Talk network, so you’ll need to grab one of the latter’s pay-as-you-go plans to go along with your purchase (the cheapest 30-day plan costs $15). Not in the US? The iPhone 12 for £449 at Very is currently the best option in the UK.

I’ve already sung the praises of the iPhone 12 this week, and you can read more in our iPhone 12 review. But here’s the long story short: for that new $299 price, you’ll get an OLED display that still holds its own against newer iPhone models, as well as an A14 Bionic chipset that’s only one generation behind the iPhone 14’s equivalent brain. Better yet, despite its age, the iPhone 12 is nigh-on future-proof. Apple typically supports iPhones with the latest software and security updates for six or seven years after they’re discontinued, and since the iPhone 12 has only just been removed from sale, it’s safe to expect that it’ll remain supported until at least 2029.

Best Black Friday iPhone 12 deals

iPhone 12: was $499 now $299 at Walmart

The iPhone 12 is no longer the flashiest iPhone on the block, but its new $299 price (which is exclusive to Walmart Plus members until 3pm ET / 12pm PT) makes it an excellent value option in 2023. For that ridiculously low price, you'll get a capable A14 Bionic chipset, a colorful OLED display, a decent 12MP main camera and 5G connectivity (with a compatible SIM). You won't find the iPhone 12 cheaper anywhere else, however with this deal, you'll be tied to a Straight Talk sim. If you'd rather pick up a fully unlocked iPhone 12, Best Buy currently has the phone in its clearance aisle for $566.99 (although, at that price, you're probably better off picking up the iPhone 13 at Apple for just $30 more).

iPhone 12: was £549 now £449 at John Lewis

We've never seen the iPhone 12 cheaper than £449, which perhaps explains why, at the time of writing, there's only one colour variant (black) left in stock at Very.

You might question whether the iPhone 12 is still relevant in the face of the iPhone 15. But the iPhone 12 is 5G-compatible and comes equipped with Apple’s MagSafe technology, which is still the standard for iPhone accessories in 2023.

As for the bad things about this phone, its cameras and battery life are just… OK. You’ll get two perfectly adequate 12MP shooters on the back and another on the front, and the iPhone 12’s battery life tops out at around 18 hours on a high-use day. Otherwise, the iPhone 12 remains a supremely capable handset for 2023.

