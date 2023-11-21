This record-low iPhone 14 Plus deal is back for Black Friday – but it won’t last long

Earlier this month, I urged shoppers to skip the iPhone 14 this Black Friday owing to its poor value for money versus the cheaper iPhone 13 or vastly superior iPhone 15. However, that advice applied (and still applies) to the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, exclusively – not the larger iPhone 14 Plus, which is also the subject of Black Friday deals this month.
Given the non-existence of an iPhone 13 Plus and the lack of box-fresh iPhone 13 Pro Max models left on the market, Apple’s 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus remains the most cost-effective way to get a big-screened iPhone in 2023, and it’s never been cheaper than it is right now.
In the US, Best Buy has dropped the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to $779.99 (from $829.99), while Amazon in the UK has the device at £50 less than usual (£749 down from £799). Sure, those aren't the best Black Friday iPhone deals in the world, but we don’t expect the iPhone 14 Plus to drop much further (if at all) on Black Friday proper this week. And the newer iPhone 15 Plus – which starts at $899 / £899 – almost certainly won’t enjoy any price cuts.
So, as things stand, the iPhone 15 Plus costs a whopping $120 / £150 more than the iPhone 14 Plus. And while, in our eyes, Apple’s newer 6.7-inch phone is worth the money (if you’re able to spend that much), the iPhone 14 Plus now offers better value than ever. For that new $779.99 / £749 price, you’ll get Apple’s attractive Super Retina XDR OLED display in its biggest possible form, as well as a premium-looking design and a capable set of iPhone 13 Pro camera transplants. For a time, the iPhone 14 Plus ranked as the best iPhone for battery life, too (before being usurped by the iPhone 15 Plus in September 2023).
Today's best iPhone 14 Plus deals
iPhone 14 Plus
US: was
$829.99 now $779.99 at Best Buy
UK: was
£799 now £749 at Amazon
Best Buy and Amazon have the larger iPhone 14 Plus available at a cut price right now. We're less critical of this phone (versus the standard iPhone 14) given its mightily impressive battery credentials and gorgeous, Pro Max-sized screen, and there's also no iPhone 13 Plus to directly compare it to. You'll get the Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera from the more expensive iPhone 15 Plus, but if you can forgo those features, then the iPhone 14 Plus for $779.99 / £749 is a strong Black Friday deal.
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!
More Black Friday deals (US)
- Amazon: Black Friday deals LIVE - TVs, AirPods, & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99 at Walmart
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: Apple Watch 9, cheap TVs, air fryers & toys
More Black Friday deals (UK)
- Amazon: up to 65% off Echo, Apple, TVs + more
- AO: up to 40% off appliances, TVs and tech
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, tools and tech
- Boots: up to 40% off 1,000s of beauty products
- Currys: up to 40% off TVs, appliances and laptops
- eBay: up to 60% off refurbished Ninja, Dyson + Apple tech
- Ebuyer: up to 45% off laptops and PC components
- EE: up to £600 off phones, TVs and games consoles
- Emma: up to 65% off mattresses, frames and pillows
- John Lewis: up to 40% off tech, homewares and clothing
- Jessops: up to £550 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm
- Ninja: up to 25% off air fryers and cookware
- O2: up to £600 off iPhone, Samsung and Google
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and appliances
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Simba: up to 55% off mattresses
- Superdrug: 60% off beauty, fragrances and makeup
- Toolstation: up to 30% off smart home, tools and DIY
- Very: save on tech, decor, appliances and furniture
- Vodafone: six months half-price SIMs from £11.50
- See all of TechRadar's Black Friday coverage
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Axel is a London-based Senior Staff Writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest movies as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
Most Popular
By Mike Moore