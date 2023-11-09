Don’t buy an iPhone 14 this Black Friday

Black Friday proper is still a few weeks away, but retailers in both the US and UK are already offering some strong Black Friday iPhone deals on older-generation Apple smartphones, like the iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone SE (2022).

As such, it’s a great time to pick up one of Apple’s best iPhones on the cheap. But which model to choose? Do you save big on the iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone 13, save small on the iPhone 14, or skip the discounts altogether and opt for the newly released iPhone 15?

Well, let us give you some advice for free: don’t buy the standard iPhone 14 this Black Friday. You’re much better off saving money by going for the iPhone 13, or taking the plunge on Apple’s excellent iPhone 15 if you can afford to stretch your budget that little bit more. Allow us to explain why.

If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone at a cut price, Apple's standard iPhone 13 is pretty much the same phone as the iPhone 14, but cheaper. Their designs are identical, their cameras are (almost) identical and their chipsets are separated by just one generation – which, in Apple terms, means next to nothing. You’ll find a full breakdown of the differences between these two devices in our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison. But rest assured that those differences are not nearly as significant as their current difference in price.

At the time of writing, you can pick up the iPhone 14 at Best Buy in the US for $679.99 (down from $729.99), or Amazon in the UK for £649 (down from £699). The iPhone 13, by contrast, costs as little as $489.95 at Walmart right now, while UK shoppers can grab the device at Amazon for a record-low £549.

In other words, the iPhone 14 currently costs $190 / £100 more than the iPhone 13, yet all you’re getting for that premium is… satellite connectivity and slightly better image processing. Truly, you’re better off picking up the iPhone 13, plus two years’ worth of AppleCare and one of the best iPhone 13 cases for the same money.

iPhone 13

US: was $544.49 now $484.99 at Walmart

UK: was £799 now £549 at Amazon

Now that the iPhone 15 has been released, retailers on both sides of the pond are offering further price cuts on Apple's still-excellent iPhone 13 for Black Friday. Apple itself is also offering the iPhone 13 at a discount in both the US and UK, and although the company's $599 / £599 price is more expensive than Walmart and Amazon's deal, Apple operates its own trade-in program that can be used to knock a few further bucks/pounds off the upfront cost of a new device (which is useful if you've got an existing iPhone model to dispose of).

Similarly, Apple’s latest standard model, the iPhone 15, represents the biggest generational upgrade in years, offering so much more phone for its $799 / £849 / AU$1,339 starting price than the iPhone 14 ever did (you'll find a full breakdown of the key differences in our iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 comparison). If you can afford to stretch your budget to that sort of money, go for the iPhone 15, even if it isn't discounted for Black Friday (this time, the $100 / £200 premium on Apple's newer phone is worth it).

It’s also worth clarifying that we’re only talking about the standard models here. The iPhone 14 Pro – which is currently on sale at AT&T in the US and Amazon in the UK – is definitely worth considering against the newer iPhone 15 Pro, whose upgrades are limited to a slightly better chipset, titanium sides, the Action button, and USB-C connectivity. If you just want a super-fast iPhone with the Dynamic Island and 120Hz scrolling, then the now-cheaper iPhone 14 Pro remains an excellent choice.

The iPhone 14 Plus is also a strong pick. We're less critical of Apple’s first Plus-sized base model given its mightily impressive battery credentials and gorgeous, Pro Max-sized screen, and there's also no iPhone 13 Plus model to directly compare it to. Sure, you'll get the Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera with the more expensive iPhone 15 Plus, but if you’re willing to forgo those features, then the iPhone 14 Plus – which is currently on sale at Best Buy in the US and Amazon in the UK – is definitely worth considering.

Just don’t buy the standard iPhone 14 this Black Friday. It's not a bad phone, by any means – it's just bad value right now.

