Pink iPhone 15: will there be one and what shade will it be?

If you’re a fan of the lighter things in life then it might not be the rumored switch to USB-C or new cameras that are the most exciting aspects of the iPhone 15 line, rather, it could be the potential for a pink iPhone 15.

There have been rumors that at least one of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 models will be available in this shade, but how likely is it? Which shade of pink might we get? And which model or models might be available in this color?

We don’t know for sure, but based on leaks and rumors we can take a good guess at answers to all of those questions.

Will there be a pink iPhone 15?

So will there actually be a pink iPhone 15? Well, multiple sources point to yes. We first heard about the possibility back in February, when 9to5Mac claimed – citing an unnamed source – that Apple was apparently testing a pink iPhone 15.

However, the source apparently added that this was early information and that Apple’s plans could change.

Since then though, we heard from another source in July that pink was one of the planned iPhone 15 colors. So that suggests the shade made it through testing and will be offered.

Extra color for poor people iPhone 15 will be green, yellow and pinkSo, - Midnight - Starlight- Green- Yellow- Pink- Product (RED) ? pic.twitter.com/qMo1hzN9epJuly 15, 2023 See more

This information reportedly comes from a Foxconn employee (which is one the companies that builds iPhones) and they claim to have seen "green, light yellow and pink" iPhone 15 colors.

We would still however take all of this with a pinch of salt, as while pink seems likely – especially as a pink shade was previously offered on other models, including the iPhone 13 – this is an unconfirmed rumor. We won’t know for sure whether there’s a pink iPhone 15 until the iPhone 15 line is announced, which will probably happen in mid-September.

Even then, it’s not impossible that a pink model will arrive later, as Apple sometimes introduces an additional color, sometime after launch. For example, Apple introduced a yellow version of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, around six months after those phones first went on sale.

Which iPhone 15 models will be available in pink?

From what we’ve heard so far, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might be available in pink, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max probably won’t be.

The 9to5Mac source mentioned above specifically referred to pink models of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and while the other source only referred to the standard iPhone 15, we’d expect Apple to offer the standard and Plus models in the same shades, as it has done with the iPhone 14 line.

If you’re after an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, then the closest you’ll probably get to pink is a dark red shade, which has been rumored for the Pro iPhones.

What shade of pink will it be?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: color-hex.com) The iPhone 13 in pink (Image credit: Apple)

Saying there might be a pink iPhone 15 still leaves one unimportant question unanswered: just what shade of pink will it be?

Fortunately, we have a possible answer to that as well. The original source of this claim (the source speaking to 9to5Mac above) said that it was specifically color hex #CE3B6C, which you can see above.

This then would be quite a bright pink, which is fitting for the year of Barbie, and could make for one of the most eye-catching color choices that any iPhone 15 model will be available in.

That said, only one source has so far pointed to a specific shade of pink, so we’d take this with a pinch of salt, especially as the last pink iPhone Apple made – the pink iPhone 13 – was a far lighter, paler pink.

We’re hoping for the leaked shade over that, but we won’t know for sure until Apple takes to the stage in Cupertino and unveils its upcoming phones – with the iPhone 15 release date rumored to be September 12.