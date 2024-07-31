Five likely iPhone 16 colors and camera changes are shown off in leaked image

We’re now fairly confident as to which colors we’ll see the iPhone 16 arrive in, as a leaker has shared a photo showing dummy units in five shades – and they’re five shades that have leaked multiple times previously.

The image, shared by Sonny Dickson (via 9to5Mac), can be seen below, and shows a dummy unit of the iPhone 16 in black, white, blue, green, and pink shades. All of these iPhone 16 colors were also previously leaked by Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a good track record, and by another leaker who has less of a track record.

We've not seen any conflicting reports either – though the latter source additionally mentioned yellow and purple options, which we’re less convinced about.

But with three sources now pointing to black, white, blue, green, and pink versions of the iPhone 16, we’d think those colors are very likely to make an appearance. That said, we still can’t be certain, and nor can we be certain that the exact versions of those colors shown here will be the ones Apple goes for.

If we do see these exact shades though, then they’ll be quite a lot darker than the colors Apple used on the iPhone 15 line, which could help differentiate these new phones.

Looking at the lenses

The camera layout could also help to differentiate them, because this photo shows the long-rumored vertical camera arrangement, which the company is reportedly changing to for the iPhone 16.

That’s in place of a diagonal arrangement on the iPhone 15, with this rumored change likely being so that the phones will be able to record spatial videos for viewing on the Apple Vision Pro.

As with the colors though, we can’t be certain of anything until Apple confirms it, and that's unlikely to happen until September, when we're expecting the iPhone 16 – alongside the iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – to be unveiled.

