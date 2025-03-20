Why wait for the Pixel 9a? Here's a Pixel 9 Pro XL deal that can save you up to $600 at Best Buy

All eyes are on the brand-new Google Pixel 9a this week, but you'll have to wait if you want to get your hands on the mysteriously delayed device. The good news is there are awesome deals on the slightly older Pixel 9 range right now that offer a seriously tempting alternative.

One of my favorites currently is Best Buy's deal on the high-end Pixel 9 Pro XL. Right now, the retailer is offering a massive discount of up to $600 with an eligible activation alongside an additional trade-in rebate of up to $820. You can combine both of these promos or simply get a nice upfront discount on this superb flagship.

If you were thinking about upgrading your Google Pixel 8a to the new Pixel 9a, you could trade it in here for an additional $190 discount, granted it's in good working condition. That brings the total savings to a whopping $790, which will let you take home the much higher-end Pixel 9 Pro XL flagship for just $309.

The phone here is technically unlocked, but you must at least activate it on a new Verizon or AT&T line to be eligible for a discount, even if you cancel later. Unfortunately, the biggest saving is tied to the activation here - although you can still get $200 off and a trade-in rebate if you want to skip that step.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Best Buy

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $499 with activation at Best Buy

Best Buy has just unveiled what's easily one of the best Pixel 9 Pro XL deals ever. For a limited time, you'll be able to get this stunning flagship for as little as $499 when you activate the device on a major carrier. On top of this, you can also trade-in for an additional discount of up to $840, which is technically enough to cover the entire cost of the device if your old device is valued highly enough.

Scroll down for a few more alternative deals or head on over to our main cell phone deals page for a full run-down of this week's best promos from leading carriers.

More of this week's best cell phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $900 instant trade-in credit or $300 off upfront credit at Samsung

Samsung has been offering incredible deals on the new Galaxy S25 Ultra since launch, but this week's promo is easily the best yet. Not only can you still get the massive trade-in rebate of up to $900 off, but there's also the option to get a flat $300 discount instead. The latter brings this stunning device down to its lowest-ever upfront price, which is particularly handy if you're buying an unlocked device outright.