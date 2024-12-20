The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a surprise record-low price drop ahead of Christmas

Are you looking to treat yourself to a new phone this Christmas? You'll want to hurry if you want to snag the stunning Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for its lowest-ever price at Amazon today.

This flagship unlocked Android device is available for just $849 (was $1,099) today at the retailer, which is a return to the previous record-low price from Black Friday. If you missed out on grabbing the device during that sale, then now's your chance to get one of the best-unlocked cell phone deals of the entire year again.

As an overview, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is the biggest non-foldable from the brand and a great choice if you appreciate a phone with serious screen real estate. Not only is the 6.8-inch OLED display superb, but the newly refreshed design makes it easily the slickest and most well-built Pixel device yet.

Note, if you're over in the UK, then you can also get this one for just £999 (was £1,099) at Amazon. This deal isn't quite as good as the one in the US today, but it is a match for the record-low price from Black Friday again.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Amazon

You can head to our main Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review if you're interested in checking out our thoughts on this device in full. In short, it's one of our favorite Pixel devices right now. Not only is the new design fantastic, but the new chipset, a generous helping of RAM, and a seven-year commitment to updates make this device one that's likely to last a few good years down the line.

It's not all positive, however, as the Pixel 9 Pro XL is tailor-made and packed with the latest AI features from the brand. Depending on your use case, these could be a welcome addition or an annoying distraction - with such features as an AI assistant and image generation.