Save £349 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro with Pixel Watch 2 for a limited time

Despite many Pixel 8 deals only recently launching to coincide with the phone hitting stores, Amazon have decided that one of the best smartphones of the year also needed one of the best phone deals to match.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launched only a matter of weeks ago and have seen an impressive level of popularity thanks to their impressive specs, lower price tag, and wide array of AI capabilities, but now, this Pixel 8 Pro deal has seen the device become more tempting than ever.

For a limited time only, you can get yourself a Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 for the same price as if you were only to buy the phone. That's right, a whopping £349 off this bundle means you are essentially getting yourself a Pixel Watch 2 absolutely free!

If the Pixel 8 Pro isn't quite to your fancy, you can also make a similar saving on the Google Pixel 8, with a bundle of the Pixel 8 and Pixel Buds Pro having a limited time only £199 discount, meaning your Pixel Buds Pro come at no added cost to what you'd expect to pay for a Google Pixel 8.

If you are unsure as to which new Pixel is right for you, check out our Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro reviews for the full rundown on everything you need to know, and make sure to check out our Pixel 8 deals page for the latest offers from some of the best retailers and network providers in the UK.

Limited time Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro offers

Pixel 8 Pro + Pixel Watch 2 - was £1348 now only £999 on Amazon:

Save £349 when you get the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 for a limited time. Experience the latest in Google's AI innovations thanks to the Tensor G3 chipset, 12GB RAM and improved image processing.

Pixel 8 + Pixel Buds Pro - was £898 now only £699 on Amazon:

Save £199 on the new Pixel 8 with Pixel Buds Pro. Get your hands on Google's latest smartphone and upgrade to the latest Pixel earphones essentially for free. Only available for a limited time.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro FAQs

What are the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro's specs?