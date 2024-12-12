It's back – the Google Pixel 9 is just $299 again at Mint Mobile, but how long before it sells out?

In case you missed one of the best deals from Black Friday, Mint Mobile has just re-listed its incredible holiday special on the Google Pixel 9. For a limited time, you can pick this one up for just $299 (was $799) alongside a new plan at the carrier.

This particular deal sold out over Black Friday so it's good to see it again. It goes without saying, however, that you should consider picking this one up before it's too late. Not only because it might sell out again, but also because the Mint holiday sale is likely to end soon.

In addition to a massive discount on the device itself, Mint Mobile is also running a superb introductory deal on its plans, meaning you can get yourself a whole year of service for just $180 upfront. That averages out at just $15 per month, which is incredible considering it includes unlimited talk and text, and 45GB of super-speedy 5G data per month.

Google Pixel 9 deal at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 9: was $299 now $799 at Mint Mobile One of the most popular deals from Black Friday is back again at the prepaid carrier Mint Mobile. For a limited time, you can pick up this stunning device for just $299 upfront alongside a new plan. If the incredibly low price of the phone isn't enough to entice you over to the carrier, Mint is also offering a full year of unlimited data for just $180 right now - the best price I've ever seen.

Mint Mobile is one of the best prepaid plans on the market right now thanks to its impressive line-up of budget-friendly plans. The cheap cell phone plans market has really heated up in recent years but Mint still stands out as one of the top options if you get good coverage on T-Mobile - which is the network Mint uses.

Mint Mobile was the first on the market to offer buy-in-bulk plans, which means that you usually have to commit to a full year of service upfront to secure the cheapest prices overall. With today's Mint Mobile deal, however, you'll automatically get a full year of unlimited data for half the usual price, which makes it extremely compelling for new customers looking to try out the carrier.