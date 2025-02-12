Forget the Galaxy S25 Ultra – the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is cheaper and down to its lowest-ever price

Why pay more for the Galaxy S25 Ultra when the impressive Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is just as good? The S25 Ultra might attract the most attention right now given it's a completely brand-new phone, but that doesn't mean it's the best option for you – especially with the deal we've just spotted on Google's premium flagship device.

Ready for it? For a limited time only, you can get the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at Amazon for $1,119 (was $1,319). It's still a lot of money but I think it's a no-brainer given that it's $180 less than the S25 Ultra and even cheaper than the deal price we saw on Black Friday. Still not sure? We found the slightly smaller Google Pixel 9 Pro was so good that we gave it our phone of the year award, so scoring this larger version for a record-low price is not to be missed.

Today’s best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,319 now $1,119 at Amazon Get a whopping $200 off the biggest and best Pixel phone right now. It's still a lot of money for a phone but if you want one of the top award-winning phones available now for a record-low price then the Pixel 9 Pro XL should definitely make it into your shortlist. We love the excellent overall performance, the triple rear camera system for taking superior snaps, the 24-hour battery, and the slick 6.8-inch Super Actua Display.

Check out our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review to see why we gave this impressive phone 4.5 out of five stars. In reality, the phone is just a bigger version of the Pixel 9 Pro. It doesn't have any more or better features. That might seem like a con but it does mean that you can now choose your Pixel based on your preferred size instead of debating between the features you need.

In our review, we praised Gemini Advanced, which is easy to use, rich in features, and fun to use. The phone also has an excellent camera system that will elevate your pics to a whole new level.

