Forget Amazon or Best Buy - the best Google Pixel 9 deal is at Mint Mobile this Presidents' Day
Get $400 off this premium flagship device
The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile is offering an incredible deal on the Google Pixel 9 right now - a deal that's so good it's easily one of the highlights in this year's ongoing Presidents' Day sales.
While it's not a Presidents' Day special specifically, you can currently get this excellent device for just $399 (was $799) thanks to a massive $400 price cut. On top of that, the carrier is also throwing in a full year of its unlimited data plan for just $180, which averages out to an incredibly low price of just $15 per month.
Note that no trade-ins are needed to be eligible for this Mint Mobile deal but it is exclusive to new customers only. This deal is squarely aimed at tempting potential new customers into making the switch to a cheaper option.
In terms of outright savings, this is currently one of the best phone deals you'll find in the ongoing Presidents' Day sales. Other good options at Mint Mobile today include the Google Pixel 9 XL for $699 and the Galaxy S25 for $599, although I think the standard Pixel 9 is a fantastic pairing with Mint's cheap prepaid plans.
Mint Mobile Google Pixel 9 deal
Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile's deal on the Google Pixel 9 over Presidents' Day is like a double-whammy for value. First up, you get an outstanding $400 price cut on the device, bringing it down to just $399 upfront. On top of that, the carrier is also offering a full year of its unlimited data plan for just $180 - which equates to just $15 per month when you average it out. Put together, this is a great value deal - and you don't even need to trade-in to be eligible.
