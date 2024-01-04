Grab yourself a bargain with these winter phone deals in the EE Winter Sale

Storm Henk isn't the only thing blowing the UK away this week, as the EE Winter Sale is here to give you the chance to get great bargains on some of 2024's best phones.

If you're looking for the best smartphone deals available right now, you could easily be drawn into looking at a Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder, but, in all honesty, the best option right now could be to look at some of its predecessors. For example, you can save £528 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 or £520 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, flipping amazing, right?!

The deals don't stop there, with opportunities to save over £450 on the recently released Google Pixel 8, or nearly £220 on the iconic iPhone 14, so no matter what phones take your fancy, there are savings for all!

EE is currently the UK's fastest 4G network and has the most widespread high-speed network coverage of any of the big four phone networks (EE, Vodafone, O2, and Three). Whilst their plans can, in comparison, be on the pricier side, they also offer an unrivalled amount of reliability, as well as some high-value options for existing customers to add additional phones, SIM-only plans, broadband, and now even TV to their deal.

If you're not quite sure where the best smartphone deals are in the EE Winter Sale, we've picked out our top five EE deals you should get your hands on this January while you still can.

Our top 5 deals from the EE winter sale

Samsung Galaxy S23: unlimited data, calls and texts, £43.67 per month, £30 upfront on EE

If you're looking to avoid forking out for an expensive Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder, this saving on its predecessor could be perfect for you, as with £528 off the normal price and unlimited data, the possibilities are endless for what you can enjoy with the still very capable Samsung Galaxy S23. The phone features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and triple rear camera setup, all more than capable of satisfying your mobile tech desires.

iPhone 14: unlimited data, calls and texts, £47.67 per month, £30 upfront on EE

Save £219 on the iPhone 14 with unlimited data courtesy of EE. If you're looking for great value whilst keeping that much-loved Apple experience, the iPhone 14 series is the place to look. Plus, when you're given the UK's fastest 4G network and unlimited data, you can make sure to make use of everything iOS 14 can bring you in your new device.

All Rounder Unlimited plan: unlimited data, calls, and texts, plus one inclusive extra and three months absolutely free, £36 per month

If you're looking to go SIM-only with your phone and partner it with a great SIM-free phone deal, you can! EE are giving you the chance to save £108 on their All Rounder Unlimited SIM-only plan which gives you access to unlimited data (with no speed cap), unlimited calls and texts, and an inclusive extra (which could be worth up to £20 per month depending on what you choose), all with three months absolutely free.

Google Pixel 8: unlimited data, calls and texts, £41.82 per month, £30 upfront on EE

As the latest big release of the past few months, it's somewhat surprising to see that you can already save £456 on the Google Pixel 8 with EE. Featuring a Tensor G3 chipset, 6.2-inch Actua display, dual rear cameras, and a vast array of AI features to not only improve your photography but take the hassle out of daily tasks you do on your phone, the Pixel 8 is a must-have. Plus, when you consider you can get all that, plus unlimited data, all for under £42 per month, the value is endless.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: unlimited data, calls and texts, £51.72 per month, £30 upfront on EE

If, like me, the concept of a foldable phone is tempting you, this deal is a must-have. Right now you can save £520 on an unlimited plan on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with EE. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 6.7-inch (when unfolded), adaptive 120Hz AMOLED display, and dual 12MP rear cameras, all packed inside a clamshell with playful colour options such as lavender, mint, and cream. At under £52 per month, the Z Flip 5 is a strong choice for anyone looking to go foldable with their next device.

If these haven't quite taken your fancy, or they've maybe sparked an even better idea of the phone you want, why not use our comparison tool below to find today's best phone deals across some of the UK's biggest network providers, with options to tailor your data, upfront cost, and monthly fees into the perfect phone deal for you.

Today's best phone deals