Hands on: Oppo Find X2 Pro review

With a roster of impressive features, including a top-end screen, 5G connectivity and a cutting-edge chipset, the Oppo Find X2 could be one of the best phones of 2020. We’re not sure if its battery life and cameras will cut it compared to competitors, though.

Oppo has unveiled the Oppo Find X2 Pro alongside the Oppo Find X2 at its MWC 2020 replacement event – and going on first impressions, the Pro model could be one of the most accomplished smartphones of 2020, as it seems that Oppo has maxed-out almost every feature on the handset.

Well, that's true apart from two noteworthy areas, which you’ll already be aware of if you've read the ‘cons’ above.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom from 2019 sits on our list of the best smartphones, so the Find X2 Pro has a lot to live up to, especially since Oppo now describes the Reno series as its mid-range device lineup, sitting below the Find X2 duo.

We got hands-on with the Oppo Find X2 Pro to see if its undoubted strengths are enough to make up for its weaknesses.

Want to know about the non-Pro model? Read our hands-on Oppo Find X2 review

Oppo also unveiled the Oppo Watch, and it looks a lot like the Apple Watch

(Image credit: Future)

Oppo was due to announce the Find X2 Pro and Find X2 at MWC 2020, but following the cancellation of the mobile show due to the coronavirus outbreak the phones were unveiled at a standalone event.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro will cost you £1,099 / AU$1,599 (about $1,450), which gets you 512GB storage and 12GB RAM – that’s the only storage/RAM option. We don't currently know if the phone will be coming to the US, but it's certainly coming to Australia and the UK in May this year.

Design and display

The Oppo Find X2 Pro doesn’t have a lot of design language in common with its predecessor, the Find X (there wasn't an X Pro), as it doesn’t have that phone's pop-up front camera. Instead, the front camera is nestled in a cut-out section in the top-left corner of the screen.

The display is curved to a 68-degree angle at the side edges, which feels quite pronounced, although not as much so as Oppo’s ‘Waterfall’ display tech (which hasn’t appeared in a commercially-available phone yet).

(Image credit: Future)

There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack here, so fans of wired headphones will be disappointed. The phone is IP68-protected though, so it’s safe from dust and water to a high degree.

On the back of the phone is a camera bump towards the top-left, which is much larger than the one on the standard Oppo Find X2, and is made of a different material.

While the base Oppo Find X2 has a glass back, the Find X2 Pro comes in versions with either a ceramic back (like some of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series) or vegan leather, which should provide a more premium (and ethically-sound) feel.

(Image credit: Future)

The screen on show here is stunning. It's a 6.78-inch display that's packed full of features to enhance your viewing experience. It has a high 3168 x 1440 Ultra HD resolution with 10-bit color, a variable 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch input rate.

There's also Oppo’s O1 Ultra Vision Engine chipset, which can automatically upgrade 60fps video to 120fps (to fit the screen rate). On top of that, Oppo also described a technology similar to Apple’s True Tone display, which adjusts the color and brightness of the display depending on the conditions in which you're viewing it.

These features combine to deliver a screen that’s vibrant, and which should display content beautifully. We didn’t get to watch anything on the screen, but we tested it out for some basic navigation and menu scrolling, and we can confirm that navigating the user interface feels wonderfully smooth.

Camera and battery life

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has three rear cameras, two of which have 48MP sensors (the main camera and an ultra-wide snapper), while the third is a 13MP telephoto snapper. This latter shooter has the same lens as the zoom module of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, so it supports 5x optical, 10x hybrid and 60x digital zoom.

Oppo told us it has fixed some pain points with this latter camera, and the digital zoom in particular is meant to be much more stable. We didn’t have too many problems with this camera on the Reno device, but we can’t really complain about any improvements Oppo may have come up with.

(Image credit: Future)

On the front of the phone is a 32MP front-facing camera in the aforementioned cut-out segment.

We haven't been able to fully get to grips with the Oppo Find X2 Pro's camera yet. We've taken a few shots using the phone, and these seemed to be good but nothing we've shot yet has blown us away.

There are a few interesting features Oppo has included, such as the phone’s ability to capture raw images (raw files capture more brightness and color information that regular JPEG images, giving you more scope to process them in image-editing software), and autofocus based on Sony’s PDAF used in Sony Alpha cameras. There’s also 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

Overall, the cameras here seem pretty strong, but the setup is arguably a little sub-par for a flagship phone. When devices from Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi are packing up to five rear cameras, three seems a little on the low side; however software and post-processing are just as important as hardware, and it may be that the cameras here are just fine – we’ll find out when we're able to fully test them.

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of battery life, you’re getting a 4,260mAh power pack, which would normally be pretty generous for a flagship phone, although because of the large screen and high-end display tech it may not actually last very long. The screen is the biggest drain on power for most phones, so it’s possible that the battery here will only get you through a day of use, and maybe less.

The charging speed may make up for that though, as the Oppo Find X2 Pro uses Oppo’s 65W VOOC charging, which will apparently get the device from empty to 100% in 35 minutes or less. That’s an incredible charging speed, rivaled only by one or two other Oppo phones, so if industry-leading charging speeds are a priority for you, this phone should be well worth considering (unless Xiaomi pops up with its rumored 100W charging any time soon).

Features and specs

There’s plenty of reason to believe the Oppo Find X2 Pro will be a processing powerhouse: it’s got the top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset and 12GB RAM, so when we put it through our tests for our full review we're expecting it to return some impressive scores.

This Snapdragon chipset endows the Find X2 Pro with super-fast 5G connectivity, as it has a 5G modem built in; Oppo told us there won't be 4G-only X2 handset.

(Image credit: Future)

The phone is running the latest Android 10 operating system, with Oppo's ColorOS custom UI laid over the top; the differences are mainly aesthetic, and whether you prefer this UI to another will be down to personal preference.

Something worth considering for entertainment purposes is that the Oppo Find X2 Pro has dual stereo speakers, one on the base of the phone by the USB-C port and another at the top of the screen. We've found that this audio setup makes gaming, listening to music and watching content a treat in the few phones that have it, and we’re pleased to see it included here – it should complement the aforementioned 120fps upgrading feature nicely.

Early verdict

We didn’t spend enough time with the Oppo Find X2 Pro to be able to deliver a definitive verdict on the phone, but all the signs point to it being a fantastic flagship device.

The screen tech, dual speakers, fast charging and processing power all speak to Oppo’s ambitions of producing a genuinely premium phone, and we’re intrigued to see how they all come together.

Of course, we’ll also need to find out if the device’s cameras or battery capacity let it down at all – right now they’re the two question marks looming over this impressive-looking handset.