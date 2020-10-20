Hands on: iPhone 12 Pro review

At first glance the iPhone 12 Pro looks like a phone caught between two stools. With the same dimensions and chipset as the iPhone 12, it’s easy to wonder whether the Pro is worth the extra cash – especially when the iPhone 12 Pro Max is incoming, with a better camera sensor and (likely) longer battery life. However, there are some useful upgrades on the 12 Pro – not least that it starts at 128GB of storage, and also comes in more muted, premium-looking colors. It’s the more mature of the first two of the iPhone 12 models to be released, and packs a little more power for those who like to really put their phone to work.

As we’ve been focused on our iPhone 12 review, we haven't completed our full suite of battery tests of the iPhone 12 Pro, and as per TechRadar’s reviews guarantee we won't award a score to this handset until we’ve completed this. However, we have used the new iPhone 12 Pro extensively, as you can read below, and we'll update this review with a score imminently, when we’re confident in our findings.

If you’re reading this review, you’ll want to know what the iPhone 12 Pro is offering, and where it fits into Apple's latest iPhone lineup. Well, while the design is rather similar to last year (but with new, flat edges rather than the rounded shape of recent years), and it’s now packing faster 5G connectivity and the interesting MagSafe technology that allows for clip-on accessories.

The power has been upgraded and the cameras have been improved, and it arrives running iOS 14 – but does it impress sufficiently to make it a compelling upgrade over the similar-looking, and cheaper, iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 Pro was announced alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max on October 13, 2020. While we originally expected to see the phones at the September Apple Event, in line with the typical iPhone launch window, the handsets were unveiled a month later, likely owing to the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on manufacturing and supply schedules.

The iPhone 12 Pro release date is October 23, and pre-orders are live now. You'll be able to get your hands on this phone before the Pro Max, which isn’t out until November 13.

The iPhone 12 Pro price starts at $999 / £999 / AU$1,699 for the 128GB model – that's an improved minimum storage offering over both the iPhone 11 Pro and the base model of the new iPhone 12 – with the price rising to $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,869 for 256GB, and $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$2,219 for 512GB.

Design

The iPhone 12 Pro design is different from last year’s iPhone 11 Pro. Like all the handsets in the iPhone 12 range, it has flat sides with sharp, 90-degree edges.

It's hard to tell whether this is something that's primarily functional – more on this below – or just a change to the design language, to emphasize that this is a new iPhone, and an upgrade over last year's model.

That's actually rather key, because otherwise the iPhone 12 Pro looks similar in size to 2019's Pro, and many buyers will want something that screams 'Hey, look at me! New iPhone!', so aping the design of the new iPad Pro range is a smart move.

It's also unconfirmed whether the flatter design allows for better 5G signal strength – given that Apple wants the new iPhone range to become synonymous with the new speedy connection standard, it'll have been keen to implement anything that helps in that area.

Another new addition is the Ceramic Shield on the front, which replaces the glass from the iPhone 11. Apple has worked with Corning to create a structure that it says isn't actually glass, but rather a 'nano-crystalline' structure that has four times the strength of last year's screen, so it should be harder to break your new iPhone.

And while the rear of the iPhone 12 Pro is still the same glass as used in 2019, the new edge design will apparently make it twice as resilient as its predecessor in the event of a drop.

It's important to note that Apple isn't calling these iPhones unbreakable – it’s just saying they're more robust. The IP68 rating has been improved to allow you to submerge your iPhone 12 Pro deeper than before, which in reality means it's more water-resistant (not waterproof, of course).

If the iPhone 12 Pro lands at the wrong angle after a slip or a drop, it can still break – our first unit suffered a crack across the rear glass after landing flat on concrete following a heart-stopping slip from a table.

So if you're thinking that you can do without a case and / or a screen protector, think again – the new iPhone 12 Pro can still be scratched by sharp objects, or broken, even if it has a greater degree of protection (especially on the front screen) than the iPhone 11 range.

The flatter edges of this 6.1-inch-screened phone do make it easier to press the buttons on the sides, as they feel slightly more pronounced; the phone isn't more comfortable to hold than last year's iPhone 11 Pro, but it is a little easier to use.

And let's not forget about the new colors: the iPhone 12 Pro comes in Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue, which are more muted and, well, professional-looking than the more garish options on offer with the iPhone 12.

One of the other big pieces of news here is the omission of a charging block and EarPods from the box. Apple claims this will have a huge environmental impact (and it probably will), and believes there's no need to include a charger because everyone already has one lying around.

That’s true – most of us have a drawer full of them. And if your Lightning cable is still functioning fine, then you've got nothing to worry about.

However, if you need a new Lightning cable and were waiting to get a new iPhone to get one, or if this is your first iPhone, you'll need to buy a new charging block, as the cable in the 12 Pro box is USB-C to Lightning, which is a newer type of connection, and relatively few people are currently likely to have a charger with a USB-C port.

We understand that Apple is trying to reduce the environmental impact of its products, with so many of these charging blocks going unused – but surely it would make more sense for Apple to do this once USB-C blocks are more ubiquitous? Otherwise this feels like an effort to get people to upgrade to the faster charging experience, which the $19 / £19 / AU$29 20W USB-C charging block offers.

Display

The iPhone 12 Pro has, essentially, the same OLED screen technology as last year. The big change is to the screen size, which increases from 5.8-inch to 6.1-inch without adding to the size of the iPhone 12 Pro's chassis compared to last year's model.

It's now the same size as the display on the iPhone 12, which is surprising. We'd have expected Apple to do more to differentiate between those two models, given that they share the same design, and a slightly larger screen would have been a good way to do that.

With OLED technology used here you're getting one of the best screens around; it’s able to display deep blacks, vivid whites and a vast range of colors, especially when you’re viewing HDR footage.

We find that anything packing an explosion always looks good in HDR, as the bright fireballs are clear, while faces or other dark objects nearby are still visible.

That said, we're not entirely convinced that HDR is really needed on a phone – some of the non-HDR Netflix content we watched looked brilliant, but some of the movies on iTunes (which are automatically upgraded to HDR for free) looked a little too dark in parts.

But the iPhone 12 Pro display is one of the best out there, whether you're looking at high-quality photography from Instagram or just want to enjoy your home movies, which can be captured in the high-end Dolby Vision format in 4K, at a buttery-smooth 60 frames per second.

It would have been nice to see 120Hz display technology debut on an iPhone with the Pro and Pro Max. This higher refresh rate makes scrolling around your phone look and feel much more fluid, and considering that a lot of top-end Android phones now have this feature it’s a shame that it's missing from Apple’s top models in 2020.

5G

5G has been a tricky feature to review, because some people will find it to be brilliant, and others won't be able to use it fully, if at all.

If you buy any of the new iPhone range you're getting 5G connectivity as standard, and that's an excellent thing. Apple is smuggling the next-gen connectivity tech into your next phone, whether you want it or not.

When it works as it can, it’s game-changing. Downloading a 110MB audio book took us just 30 seconds, and where our 4G phone couldn't connect to Spotify thanks to network congestion in the middle of a city, we were able to instantly connect and start streaming over 5G on the iPhone 12 Pro (on EE in London, UK).

5G might seem flashy, and it's hard not to be dazzled by promises of speeds of 200Mbps on the go, but it's actually a really useful and robust technology. It'll allow you to connect seamlessly to the internet in crowded environments – if you've ever tried to browse the web at a sports event, or upload a photo while at a concert, you'll appreciate being able to do those things with ease over a 5G connection.

At least, that's the theory. The issue here is that while the iPhone 12 Pro can connect to a huge variety of different 5G networks, including mmWave in the US with Verizon, these networks haven't fully rolled out yet in many locations.

We had to switch towns to try out 5G speeds, and while they're great to have when you can access them, if you don't have 5G in your home, or reliably on your commute, then it's currently not worth getting a 5G phone just for that tech. But it will be pretty much everywhere one day – and the data plans will become cheaper too.

MagSafe

We've observed many times how Apple rarely invents a new technology – more often it just takes existing tech and puts its own stamp on it it (and then the world seems to think that Apple did in fact invent it).

That's the case with MagSafe, a set of magnets under the casing on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro. It’s named after the magnetic power adaptor supplied with older-generation MacBooks: this safe magnet (wait… we just got the name) would snap out if you snagged the power lead, rather than pulling your laptop onto the floor.

The new MagSafe works a little differently, ensuring a very firm hold when you snap on an accessory. Currently, these accessories are limited to cases, a charger and a wallet add-on. MagSafe accessories can also communicate what they actually are to your iPhone, which has a number of benefits.

With the MagSafe charger, for example, the magnets align the phone right in the center of the charging pad, and because the iPhone 12 Pro knows it's a compatible charger, it’ll juice up your phone with twice the wireless power of last year.

Returning to our point about Apple putting its own stamp on existing tech, many smartphone fans will remember the magnetic accessories for the Essential Phone, or the snap-on Moto Mods range. These were the trail-blazers for clip-on accessories, and – especially in the case of the Moto Mods, which have now been discontinued, and can be found on sale on Motorola’s website– we lamented the fact that they were never more of a success.

Actually, that's unfair. The Moto Mods program unleashed so many cool ideas: clip-on smart speakers, high-end cameras, even a projector. While Motorola couldn't generate the scale to make its system viable, Apple certainly can, and in a few months we could be up to our eyes in third-party MagSafe accessories.

But, as with 5G, this feels like a feature for the future, rather than one to be excited about right now. Currently, buying an iPhone 12 Pro so that you can enjoy the benefits of MagSafe will only make sense if you also invest in a wireless charger, which costs $39 / £59 / AU$89, and one of the newer (and slightly more expensive) cases that have a MagSafe ‘passthrough’ so you can leave the cover on and still wirelessly charge. (For us, that’s a game-changer, and will encourage users to leave a protective case on, rather than eventually giving up and leaving it off after having to remove it for the hundredth time in order to wirelessly charge their phone).

Using MagSafe is really cool when you feel the charger snap into place – it's like lobbing the Apple Watch 6 onto its charging pad, but with much stronger magnets. But we’d recommend waiting a while to see what new accessories appear – if the ecosystem really flourishes, it’ll become a great reason to make the upgrade.

Cameras

The iPhone 12 Pro camera array consists of three distinct snappers: there’s a regular 'wide' option, an ultra-wide sensor, and the telescopic 2x zoom for getting closer to your subjects (which also makes the iPhone 12 Pro's portrait mode more efficient).

There's a fourth sensor here in 2020: the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max come with a LiDAR scanner, which makes it easier for the iPhone to work out what it's looking at. While that sounds like you'll be able to scan whole rooms and rearrange them virtually in an instance (and in fairness, that capability is available right now), it's actually more useful for detecting people's faces in low light, enabling the camera to auto-focus speedily.

We’ll be testing this feature more when we’re able to rope in more testers, but in our hands-on time we found that the focusing speed of the iPhone 12 Pro camera was slightly better than the non-LiDAR-packing iPhone 12.

The other big change on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, cameras-wise, is the introduction of the ProRAW file format. If you want to know more about this, then check out our Cameras Editor Mark Wilson's excellent explainer on it.

Basically, it's similar to the raw format that many photographers use, which preserves all the image information captured by the sensor to give you greater flexibility when editing. However, if you don’t know how to take advantage of this extra information by processing your raw images, they can look flat and dull compared to JPEGs, which are process in-camera, or in your phone.

Apple's ProRAW bridges the gap, as images are computationally improved by the phone's software, but you're still able to edit and enhance them in your favorite photo editing app, or directly from within Photos itself apparently.

We say 'apparently' as ProRAW isn't debuting until later in the year – like last year’s Deep Fusion enhancement it’s not available at launch for some reason, so we’ll need to wait to test it fully.

While the iPhone 12 Pro cameras don't seem to be that much of an upgrade from the 11 Pro range last year, with the same 12MP sensors on all three, the big news is that you can now use Night Mode on all three, rather than just the main camera.

Night Mode was a really impressive feature when it landed on the iPhone 11 last year, and it can dramatically brighten any photo – even ones taken in almost pitch-black conditions, as long as you're able to hold the phone still for 1-15 seconds (depending on how dark it is).

It's truly impressive when you see the results, as it can literally turn night into day (on your phone’s screen). However, if there's any shake in your hand while you're capturing a shot it can quickly become a blurry mess, especially when you're using the zoom or ultra-wide cameras.

The primary wide camera on the iPhone 12 has been upgraded for better low-light performance – thanks to a wider f/1.6 aperture it does make the average indoor photo at night that little bit brighter, as well as giving the Night Mode function a brighter start image to work from.

Night Mode has been extended to the front camera too, so you can capture better-looking selfies in darker conditions. You can also use portrait mode in the dark, with the Retina Flash (where the screen illuminates to brighten your face) slowly dimming to capture the moment.

The selfie camera, in general, is a step up from previous years - it's got nearly every feature that the rear sensors are offering, with things like Smart HDR 3 for better image processing, Dolby Vision video recording and Deep Fusion image enhancement too.

One of the big features that Apple is touting for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max is the ability to record, edit and watch Dolby Vision content in 4K at 60 frames per second, such is the enormous grunt of the iPhone 12 Pro.

As we're not seasoned filmographers, this is something that's a little hard to test with confidence, but if you're just after a fluid-looking image packed with color, then that's definitely on offer here.

Specs and performance

As the iPhone has been one of the most powerful smartphones in the world for a while now, it almost feels redundant talking about the grunt of the iPhone 12 Pro. However, given many will be buying it for this reason, it's worth diving into.

Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, the 12 Pro also appears to come with 6GB of RAM (according to our diagnostics) to allow for maximum effort when doing things like the aforementioned video editing on the fly.

This is more than enough speed to get through pretty much any task, although it does feel like the iPhone 12 takes a little while to process photos to get them fully sharp and looking great - that's something we raised last year and it's surprising that it's not been fixed.

That 6GB of RAM should be enough to power anyone through most of the functions on the iPhone 12 Pro, and download oodles of video and photo editing apps to manipulate images with a flick of the finger.

There's also the improved storage to talk about: the iPhone 12 Pro starts at 128GB storage size, and moves up to 512GB for the most expensive option.

This feels like one of the most compelling reasons to spend a little more to buy the 12 Pro - where the iPhone 12 costs $799 / £799 / AU$1349, that's only a 64GB version - moving up to 128GB will appease a lot of people, and especially if you're going to be recording a lot of high-resolution video files.

Battery life

The battery life of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro is something of a mystery, insofar as we're hearing reports (currently unconfirmed) that the latest iPhones have smaller batteries than their previous counterparts.

That would add up, as surprisingly the iPhone 12 Pro lasts one hour less in video playback compared to the 11 Pro from 2019.

In terms of overall battery life, we noticed that in 'minor' use (as in not using the phone much during the day for browsing and playing games, just photography and listening to music via Spotify) that we could easily get to midnight with over half the battery remaining, and would be confident that it could do two full days before needing a charge.

However, that's only if you don't use it - while we haven't finished conducting our battery tests yet, we saw that the iPhone 12 exhibited similar behavior when not really used much, but saw a much stronger drop in battery when being used more regularly in a more action-packed day.

We'd expect the iPhone 12 Pro, with the extra power it commands, to perform in a similar way, especially as it's a very similar design and specification as the iPhone 12.

One thing to remember: if you've not got an old Lightning cable and charging block lying around, you're going to need to go out and buy a fast charging block - as the iPhone 12 Pro doesn't come with one in the box any more.

That's not the end of the world, as they're reduced in price and you genuinely will get a much more rapid charging experience. However, the need to pay an extra $19 / £19 / AU$29 feels a bit galling, especially when you've paid so much for the iPhone 12 Pro.

Early verdict

At first glance, the iPhone 12 Pro is a tough sell over the main iPhone 12. They both look identical and a glance at the spec sheet shows them to be similar there too.

However, there are some key areas that impressed us more: the iPhone 12 Pro colors are lovely to look at, with the Pacific Blue one of the nicer shades we've seen on a phone.

Scratch the surface and you'll actually see a more compelling phone there. The telephoto zoom is quite useful - arguably more so than the ultra-wide sensor. The LiDAR scanner, while still in its infancy as technology for an iPhone, is already proving to be an improvement when shooting in low light, and there's that issue of storage too - starting at 128GB is far more palatable than 64GB for the modern smartphone user.

If you're thinking of needing that extra little bit of RAM, or just want to make sure you've got the best phone Apple has put out, then the extra you'd need to pay seems like it’s worth weighing up.

We're looking forward to completing our testing in the next 24 hours, and we'll bring you our full findings as soon as we can. Of course, there is that pesky issue of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, with its (likely) longer battery life and better camera sensor to think about.