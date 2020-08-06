Hands on: Apple iMac 27-inch (2020) review

The Apple iMac 27-inch (2020) offers some big improvements, specs wise, compared to its predecessor, and looks set to be Apple's best all-in-one yet. The upgrades to the webcam and microphones are especially welcome for anyone working from home. However, Apple has stuck with the same design as previous models, and it's about time we saw a new look.

The iMac 27-inch (2020) is Apple’s latest entry in its iconic lineup of all-in-ones, bringing a number of impressive upgrades that will particularly appeal to people working from home – which due to the Covid-19 pandemic is a growing number of us.

While we’d been hoping for a new iMac in 2020, Apple’s upgrade has in many ways surpassed our expectations, giving the iMac 27-inch (2020) the latest 10th generation Intel Comet Lake processors, speedy solid state drives (SSDs) across the board, powerful AMD Radeon Pro graphics cards and bags of RAM.

There is also a new 1080p Face Time HD webcam and studio-quality microphones – great news for anyone doing a lot of video calls lately.

You can also now configure the iMac 27-inch (2020) with a 10-core processor – a first for an iMac – up to 128GB of RAM and a nano-texture glass finish on the display, which was first introduced in Apple's Pro Display XDR monitor. This means the higher-end iMacs are approaching serious prosumer territory – and closing the gap between the regular iMac and the iMac Pro – which also gets a bit of an update as well.

However, while the specs bump will leave a lot of us impressed, anyone expecting a drastic design change will be disappointed – the iMac 27-inch looks exactly the same as previous models. Also, if you were hoping to see an iMac with Apple’s own ARM-based processors, you’re out of luck. The iMac 27-inch (2020) is strictly Intel-only.

Price and availability

The Apple iMac 27-inch (2020) went on sale the moment Apple announced it, which means you can order one right now through Apple, with physical Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers to follow.

The iMac 27-inch (2020) also continues Apple’s commendable habit of launching for the same price as the previous generation, which means the entry level model sells for $1,799/£1,799/AU$2,799.

For that price, you get a 3.1GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with a Turbo Boost of 4.5GHz, 8GB of 2666Hz DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

The mid-range model comes with a 3.3GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor (with a Turbo Boost of 4.8GHz), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and a Radeon Pro 5300 with 4GB of GDDR6 memory for $1,999/£1,999/AU$3,099.

Finally, there’s the high-end pre-configured iMac 27-inch (2020), which comes with a 3.8GHz 8-core 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor that boosts to 5GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and an AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT with 8GB of GDDR6 memory for $2,299/£2,299/AU$3,549.

You can also configure the iMac by adding nano-texture glass to the screen (for $500/£500/AU$750 more), along with more RAM and up to 8TB of SSD storage – a huge amount and ideal for digital creatives who need large and fast storage for their files.

Getting the fully kitted-out iMac 27-inch, with a nan-texture screen, a 3.6HZ 10-core 10th generation Intel Core i9 processor (with 5GHz turbo boost), 128GB RAM, an AMD Radeon Pro 5700XT GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, 8TB of SSD storage and 10 Gigabit Ethernet (gigabit Ethernet comes as standard) will cost $8,799/£8,799/AU$13,149.

Yes, that’s a huge amount of cash, but that gets you a seriously powerful all-in-one workstation. It’s also more powerful than what most people will need. The good thing here is that you could bump up the RAM to a more reasonable 16GB and add 2TB of SSD storage, for example, and get an iMac that’s more in line with your needs and budget.

And, while even the base configurations of the iMac 27-inch are pricey, they are cheaper than the Microsoft Surface Studio 2, for example, and Apples all-in-one comes with far better components for the most part.

Design

As we mentioned earlier, the design of the new iMac 27-inch remains pretty much unchanged from previous models, except that with the move to SSD storage, the device is slightly lighter. The only other noticeable difference in the design is that the Retina 5K display now comes with nano-texture glass – but that’s an optional extra.

Otherwise, the looks and dimensions of the new iMac are the same as previous models, and even the most ardent Apple fan will probably acknowledge that it’s due a bit of a refresh.

The current design has been around since 2012 (and that was a relatively minor tweak from the design used since 2009), and while it’s aged better than other PC designs from that period, it’s starting to look its age in some respects.

The bezels that surround the screen, for example, look particularly outdated these days, when rival all-in-one PCs are using ever more slim bezels which make them look modern and keeps the overall size down.

The screen itself is essentially the same as last year’s model, so you get a 27-inch Retina 5K display with a 5,120 x 2,880 resolution, along with a brightness of 500 nits and support for the wide color P3 gamut. This makes it an excellent machine for photo and video editors – and that 5K resolution means you can edit 4K footage without it taking up the entire screen.

The screen also now comes with True Tone technology. Also found in iPads, iPhones and MacBooks, True Tone adjusts the color temperature of the screen depending on the ambient light it's used in.

The idea is that this will offer more vibrant colors, while reducing eye strain. We’ve not been terribly sold on True Tone in the past when using MacBooks, as while it can make images look nicer in some conditions, it usually ends up making the screen colors a little too warm – and if you’re a creative professional who requires color accuracy, then you’ll want to turn this option off.

The biggest change to the iMac 27-inch (2020) is actually an optional one – the nano-texture glass. This material scatters light "at the nanometer level" in a bid to eliminate reflections and glare when used, even in direct sunlight. The iMac model we were sent actually came with the nano-texture and we were impressed with the results, with a noticeable lack of reflections not matter what type of lighting was used.

Paying $500/£500/AU$750 extra for nano-texture might not appeal to everyone, and the standard glass still does a decent job of minimising distracting reflections, but as nano-texture glass was previously only found in Apple’s high-end (and at $5,999/£5,499/ AU$9,999, extremely expensive) Pro Display XDR professional monitor, the new iMac 27-inch (2020) is the most affordable way of getting an Apple device with that screen material.

Performance

As this is an early “first look” hands-on review of the iMac 27-inch (2020), we haven’t had time to properly dive into the performance of the iMac we were sent for review.

However, initial impressions are very encouraging – macOS Catalina boots and runs quickly, as you’d expect from a new Apple device, and that SSD with up to 3.4GB/s data transfer speeds is put to good use.

The new 10th generation Intel processors should also give a decent boost in performance compared to the previous models. We’ll find out more in our full review, where we’ll run a number of benchmarks and test out the iMac fully, but Apple is claiming that the new iMac offers up to 40% faster 8K ProRes transcoding in Final Cut Pro X, 35% faster rendering with Arnold in Autodesk Maya and up to 25% faster build time in Xcode.

If the real-world performance increases reflect these claims, it means the new iMac really will offer a big improvement over its predecessor – and that’s especially impressive considering it’s launching at the same price as the previous model.

The new AMD Radeon Pro 5000 GPUs are also a big step up from the Radeon Pro Vega 48 GPUs in the previous iMac, and Apple promises up to 55% faster graphics performance. Again, we’ll be testing these claims in our full review, but specs-wise things are very promising.

The new iMacs also come with the Apple T2 Security Chip, which offers on-the-fly data encryption, and ensures that any software loaded during the boot process hasn't been tampered with.

There’s an improved FaceTime HD camera, with a 1080p camera, which Apple assures doesn't make sacrifices when it comes to low light performance just for the sake of extra pixels.

In fact, the T2 Security Chip will help improve image quality from the webcam, Apple claims, with an Image Signal Processor that controls tone mapping, exposure and face detection as well.

There's also a new studio-quality microphone array which, in conjunction with the FaceTime HD webcam, will make sure you're seen and heard in crystal clear quality in meetings and video calls.

Also, while the physical speakers of the iMac 27-inch (2020) haven't changed, the T2 Security Chip will handle variable EQ to improve sound quality, including deeper bass.

All these upgrades will be especially appealing to people working from home and who are after a new all-in-one.

Early verdict

Our early impressions of the iMac 27-inch (2020) are very positive. The hardware changes Apple has made means this model could offer a very noticeable leap over last year’s offering – and the fact that Apple is sticking to the same price as the previous model is again commendable.

Apple has also made some smart changes, especially to the webcam and microphones, which will really benefit people working from home – and in this current climate, that’s a very wise (and welcome) move.

Many people who are now working from home may find they need a new, powerful PC, and an all-in-one is a great choice, as they are easy to set up and don’t take up much space. The new iMac looks like it could be one of the best all-in-ones for home workers because of its svelte design and powerful innards.

However, the unchanged design of the iMac is starting to wear a bit thin. It’s still iconic and attractive, but looking a little outdated compared to some of its competitors.