Geekom Mini IT12 review

The Geekom MiniAir 12 Mini PC is an impressive all-rounder, with its small size hiding powerful internals that are more than capable of handling a variety of tasks from office work to gaming and creative projects. The Intel Core i7-12650H processor, combined with 32GB RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD, provides decent performance and speed, making it a reliable choice for both professional and personal use. While it excels in general performance and multitasking, its gaming capabilities are moderate, suited more for casual rather than hardcore gaming. The absence of dedicated graphics may limit its potential in high-end creative tasks. Overall, it's a solid choice for those seeking a compact and versatile mini PC.

Geekom Mini IT12: 30-second review

Specs CPU: 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12650H (12 Cores, 16 Threads, 18MB Cache, up to 4.70 GHz)

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen Intel Processors

RAM: Dual-channel DDR4-3200 SODIMM, 32GB, expandable up to 64GB

Storage: 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD 1TB onboard, expandable up to 2TB, 1 x M.2 2242 SATA SSD slot, expandable up to 1TB, 1 x 2.5" SATA HDD (7mm) slot, expandable up to 2TB

Rear Ports: 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2 x USB4 ports, 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 x 2.5GbE LAN port, 1 x DC jack

Front Ports: 1 x USB 2.0 port, 1 x SD card reader (side), 1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack, 1 x Power button

Connectivity: Ethernet: Intel 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps RJ45, Wireless LAN: Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth Wireless Technology: Bluetooth 5.2

Audio: Not specified

Camera: N/A

Size: 117 x 112 x 45.6 mm

OS Installed: Windows 11 Pro

Accessories: 1 x Mini 1 x VESA Mount, 1 x Power Adapter, 1 x HDMI Cable, 1 x User Guide

Considering the size and price, the Geekom Mini IT12 is a high-performing, compact mini PC designed for a range of applications, from office tasks to moderate gaming, with a real focus on creatives using processor-intensive applications such as Adobe Photoshop and Da Vinci Resolve. There are several variants of the machine, but in this test, we're looking at the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H.

The processor ensures that this mini PC packs power. At the same time, the RAM allocation is impressive, with 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 SODIMM, which is expandable up to 64GB, catering well to heavy workloads. Storage is also versatile and generous, featuring a mix of M.2 and SATA SSD slots and a 2.5" HDD slot, expandable up to 2TB.

We've tested many of the best mini PCs, and in our experience, the Mini IT12 also offers a decent volume of connectivity and expansion options. It has a range of ports, including USB 3.2, USB4, HDMI 2.0, and a 2.5GbE LAN port, making it adaptable for various peripherals and network setups. Intel's Wi-Fi 6E AX211 and Bluetooth 5.2 ensure a fast wireless connection.

While it lacks a dedicated GPU, the integrated Intel UHD Graphics are sufficient for everyday tasks and moderate gaming and handle image and video editing up to 4K well.

Measuring a compact 117 x 112 x 45.6 mm, it's ideal for space-constrained environments or if you need a machine that is easily portable while still offering robust performance. The system runs on Windows 11 Pro, which provides the reliability and speed that many professional users will need.

The Geekom Mini IT12 is a well-rounded mini PC offering a blend of performance, connectivity, and versatility, suitable for a wide range of users, from professionals to casual gamers and creatives. What makes this small machine stand out is its versatility for creatives, with plenty of connection options for external control desks and hard drives. There's the fact that it has a built-in SD card reader and the ability to expand internal storage capacities.

Considering the size and price, this is an incredibly powerful machine that will suit creatives looking for a compact computing solution that offers portability.

Geekom Mini IT12: Price & availability

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

The Geekom Mini IT12 12th Gen Intel Cor i7 model is currently priced at $639 MSRP. However, there's a promotion available where a $30 discount can be applied using the coupon code IT12GEEK30 during checkout, effectively bringing the price down to $609. Availability is widespread, including through the official Geekom website and Amazon. Right now, you can save with these exclusive TechRadar offers.

Score: 4/5

Geekom Mini IT12: Design & build

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

The Geekom Mini IT12 Mini PC is housed in a green, metallic-looking casing made of high-quality plastic, offering a feel that is solid and reliable, though not quite premium. The design is both practical and aesthetically pleasing, with an unobtrusive, simple appearance. Its compact form factor (117 x 112 x 45.6 mm) and the addition of a VESA mount enhance its portability and make it suitable for a variety of settings, from studio work to mobile offices.

The build quality is robust, with accurately moulded and fitted cases. The ports and power buttons are easily accessible, all adding to the machine's user-friendly design. The device's internal components, including RAM slots, M.2 slot, and a 2.5" HDD drive slot, are easily accessible after removing the base, which is secured with cross-head screws.

Cooling and ventilation have been well-integrated into the design. Vents and fans are compactly arranged, ensuring efficient heat dissipation while keeping noise levels low. Side grills offer additional airflow, aiding in maintaining an optimal operating temperature.

Port placement is pretty standard, with two USB Type-A ports on the front and a variety of connections on the back, including two HDMI ports and a USB Type-C port, supporting up to four displays. The inclusion of an SD card slot on the side is a superb additional touch, especially for creative professionals.

The Mini IT12 is designed with the needs of creatives in mind. It features a powerful 12th Gen processor, 32GB of RAM (expandable to 64GB), and extensive storage options, including an ultra-fast M.2 slot and a 2.5" HDD slot, allowing for the expansion of up to 5TB of internal storage. These features make it well-suited for demanding applications like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and DaVinci Resolve.

Design: 4.5/5

Geekom Mini IT12: Features

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

The Geekom Mini IT12 Mini PC offers a strong set of features that will appeal to content creators and anyone looking for a compact machine that offers more power than a simple office machine. At its core is the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, which, with its multitasking ability, makes it an ideal choice for demanding tasks like video editing and graphic design. Complementing this on the graphics side is the Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which, although not a dedicated card, is powerful and capable of handling multiple 4K and 8K video streams.

Another feature that really boosts the creative appeal of the Mini IT12 is its comprehensive selection of ports. It includes two USB4 ports, allowing for high-speed data transfer and the capability to run multiple high-resolution displays. Connectivity is further enhanced by the latest Intel Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E, ensuring a stable and speedy wireless connection even in crowded network environments.

Storage and memory are important features for anyone working on creative projects, and with dual-channel DDR4-3200 SODIMM expandable up to 64GB and a range of SSD options, including an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD, there are plenty of options for internal upgrades and expansion. Ensuring that everything stays cool, the machine has an integral cooling system that features a built-in fan that maintains a balance between optimal performance and low noise levels.

The Mini IT12 also has the ability to support multiple displays, including two 8K displays, making it ideal if you like to split your tool pallets from your workspace or have a separate monitor for admin, web browsing, and email.

Energy efficiency is another key feature, with the machine drawing up to 45W of power, far less than a traditional workstation. Pre-installed comes Windows 11 Pro, meaning that you can get up and running in around 10 minutes from the time you unpack and connect the machine.

Features: 3.5/5

Geekom Mini IT12: Performance

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

Benchmarks Crystal Disk Read: 5096 MB/s

Crystal Disk Write: 4474 MB/s

GeekBench CPU Single: 2323

GeekBench CPU Multi: 9386

GeekBench Compute: 11065

PC Mark: 5253

CineBench CPU Multi: 1677

CineBench CPU Single: 1660

Fire Strike Overall: 3730

Fire Strike Graphics: 4093

Fire Strike Physics: 18843

Fire Strike Combined: 1301

Time Spy Overall: 1331

Time Spy Graphics: 1167

Time Spy CPU: 6670

Wild Life: 9511

Windows Experience: 8.1

The Geekom Mini IT12 Mini PC has a decent all-round performance across a variety of applications, making it a versatile machine for both professional and home use. When it comes to handling creative applications such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and DaVinci Resolve, the Mini IT12 shines. Its high GeekBench Compute and CineBench scores reflect its capability to manage intensive processing tasks, while the impressive Crystal Disk Read and Write speeds ensure fast data handling, crucial for video editing and image processing.

The ability to handle creative software is made possible by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, backed by strong multi-core performance. The Intel Iris Xe Graphics, though not top-tier for 3D rendering or ultra-high-resolution cuts in the top video editing software, is more than sufficient for running any of the best graphic design software and video editing tasks. This makes the Mini IT12 a great choice for creative professionals who require a balance of performance and price.

When it comes to general office work, the Mini IT12 meets all demands. Its PC Mark score indicates that typical office applications such as the Microsoft Office Suite will run smoothly, and you can quickly switch from one application to another without issue. Tasks in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are handled with ease, and there are no worries about this machine's abilities with any office tasks.

Gaming on the Mini IT12, while not its primary focus, is possible. The test scores from Fire Strike and Time Spy suggest that while it can run graphically demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption, it may need to compromise on settings for optimal playability. The machine is more suited to less graphics-intensive games or older titles, as indicated by the Wild Life score. Thus, while the Mini IT12 can cater to casual gaming needs, it might not satisfy hardcore gamers seeking to play the latest games at high settings.

The Geekom Mini IT12 stands out as a well-rounded mini PC. Its ability to handle a range of tasks, from creative software to everyday office applications, along with its capability to provide a decent gaming experience, makes it a great choice for users seeking a compact yet powerful computing solution.

Performance: 3/5

Should you buy the Geekom Mini IT12?

If you're a creative professional or a user with intensive multitasking needs, the Geekom Mini IT12 is an excellent choice. Its powerful processor, coupled with upgradable and expandable memory and storage options, makes it ideal for applications like Photoshop and Premiere Pro, and any of the best Adobe Premiere Pro alternatives. However, if you're a hardcore gamer looking for a machine to handle the latest high-end games at maximum settings, you might want to explore options with dedicated graphics cards. For general office work, multimedia, and casual gaming, the Mini IT12 offers great value, making it a smart purchase for everyday users seeking a compact yet capable PC.

Value: Solid performance at a reasonable price. 4/5

Design: Compact, efficient, unobtrusive design. 4/5

Features: Versatile, with comprehensive connectivity and expansion options. 4/5

Performance: Strong in multitasking, moderate in gaming. 4/5

Total: Well-rounded, efficient for professionals and casual users. 4/5

(Image credit: Ali Jennings)

Buy it if...

You're a creative professional If your work involves graphic design, video editing, or other creative tasks, the Mini IT12's powerful processor and high-speed storage make it a suitable choice for demanding applications. You value compactness and versatility Ideal for users who need a space-saving PC that doesn't compromise on performance, offering a range of ports and upgradeable memory for various uses.

Don't buy it if...

High-end gaming is a priority If you're seeking a PC primarily for the latest AAA gaming titles at high settings, the Mini IT12 might not meet your expectations due to its integrated graphics. You need ultra-high-resolution video editing For professionals in 3D rendering or working with ultra-high-resolution video, the machine's graphical capabilities might fall short.