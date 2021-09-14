watchOS 8 will be available for your Apple Watch very soon

While Apple has announced the iPhone 13, iPad (2021), iPad mini (2021), Apple Watch Series 7 and more, it also confirmed that watchOS 8 is landing on September 20.

That’s not all, you’ll also be able to grab iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and tvOS 15 on the same day, so even if you’re not planning on pre-ordering any of Apple’s new hardware, you’ll at least be able to enjoy some new software.

With the new Apple Watch featuring a whole new design, watchOS 8 looks to refine what's come before to the operating system, while introducing others that's appearing on iOS 15.

While it's a small on features this year for the Apple Watch, it's more on refining existing ones while introducing new watch faces, such as fitness updates for cycling, Portrait Mode and a new Mindful app to replace the Breathe app.

To make sure your device is ready to update to these latest versions, make sure that your iPhone is connected to your Apple Watch by checking in Settings > Bluetooth, and that it's already updated to iOS 15.

Once watchOS 8 is available to download, go to the Watch app > General > Software Update and it should be ready to download and install to your Apple Watch.