Cashing in on Clarkson: Amazon SVOD could launch in AU

Though it took a while for Australia to join the streaming media revolution, we've since embraced the likes of Netflix, Stan and Presto with open arms, making them a vital part of our daily entertainment routines.

Now it looks like another SVOD service could be heading to the lucky country, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting that Amazon is considering a launch of its Amazon Prime Instant Video service Down Under.

According to the publication's sources, Amazon could use the launch of its upcoming show starring former Top Gear hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond as a way into the Australian market, due to their massive popularity here.

Throw another stream on the barbie

Though it has apparently not signed any local content deals, the source believes that Amazon recently scouted the Australian market with eyes on possible rights deals.

It's not clear how Prime Instant Video will enter the Australian market, as the service comes bundled with Amazon Prime subscriptions in the United States, which costs US$99 a year and also includes Prime Music streaming, access to the Kindle Owner's Lending Library and free shipping on (most) physical items purchased from Amazon's online store.

So far, Amazon's presence in Australia is limited to selling ebooks, physical books and Kindle devices.

It's also worth noting that Stan currently holds the exclusive local streaming rights to the Amazon Originals shows Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle.