The Wall is here: you can now put Samsung's 292-inch TV in your living room

Thought your 65-inch TV was on the large side? Samsung is now rolling out its modular MicroLED TVs globally, with a maximum display size of 292 inches, for the truly ambitious among you.

What is MicroLED? It's the proprietary panel technology developed by Samsung for creating LED displays in a variety of shapes and sizes, essentially using smaller LED building blocks to piece together a larger whole – like incredibly high-tech Lego.

Each 'block' measures 806.4 x 453.6 mm (around 36 inches diagonally), with a display resolution of 960 x 540 pixels (HD). This makes it possible to scale up to mind-boggling TV sizes, and Samsung has indeed released a version of Samsung The Wall – the branding for its MicroLED models – that goes up to 292 inches with 8K resolution.

Other example sizes include 146 inches and 219 inches – as if that wasn't enough – with the smallest being 75 inches, which is already at the larger end of today's TV shopping tastes.

Go big or go home

The market for such massive MicroLED TVs will certainly be small – how many of us can even fit a 75-inch TV in our home?

There's certainly attraction for businesses as well as personal residences, which Samsung covers in a PDF release for The Wall:

"A modular form factor allows The Wall’s size, shape and ratio to be customized to your spatial and aesthetic needs. Whether it’s a spacious lobby or a private home theater, The Wall gives creative freedom to make optimal use of any space."

You can check out Samsung's product page here, with a contact form for purchase requests or pricing info (it'll be a lot). Given the customizable sizing, it's not quite something you can buy off the shelf.

Via Anandtech