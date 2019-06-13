Samsung’s epic Wall TV just got a ‘luxury’ upgrade – now 292-inches and 8K

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Samsung’s monstrous 'The Wall' MicroLED TV would be made available in 75-inch and 219-inch models, but now the South Korean electronics giant is taking things even further, announcing an upgraded version in The Wall Luxury.

Starting at 73 inches for a 2K model, The Wall Luxury will be available in a variety of sizes, ratios and customizable configurations, culminating with a staggering 292-inch behemoth that will offer 8K resolution.

Despite being absolutely enormous, Samsung's The Wall Luxury has a depth of only 30mm and sports a totally bezel-free design.

Image credit: Samsung

Spec-tacular

According to Samsung, The Wall Luxury will be equipped with an AI picture quality engine, known as Quantum Processor Flex, which will use AI upscaling and machine learning to optimize picture quality on a scene-by-scene basis.

On top of this, The Wall Luxury is said to offer Quantum HDR technology for a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, as well as a 120Hz video refresh rate, making it ideal for watching sports or playing video games.

Given the customizable nature of The Wall Luxury, it's perhaps no surprise that Samsung has yet to announce pricing for its next generation of MicroLED TVs, though we imagine the larger 8K models will be prohibitively expensive for most of us when they go on sale globally next month.