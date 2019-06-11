The best PS4 games at E3 2019: what's new and coming to Sony's console

The best PS4 games at E3 2019 is now easier to determine, thanks to the multitude of press conferences and E3 trailers that include many titles for Sony's system.

Sony isn't actually at E3 2019, but several of the soon-to-be best best PS4 games popped up at the show courtesy of third-party publishers, including EA and Bethesda.

We even got an inside look at Cyberpunk 2077 at Microsoft's press conference, and know for a fact that this CD Projekt Red-developed game is coming to PS4 as well.

So there are plenty PS4 games at E3 2019, and that bodes well for PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim owners who want another full year of games before thinking of the PS5 console and saving up for its inevitably high price.

E3 is about the here and now, the next-big games for the PlayStation console sitting under your TV as we speak. Here’s what you’ve got to look forward to, based on what we’ve seen at E3 so far.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PS4

While a lot of the titles on our best PS4 games at E3 2019 list are multi-platform, this is a PS4 exclusive, and for good reason.

Sony gamers have fond memories of Final Fantasy 7 on the original PlayStation. It's coming back early next year – specifically March 3, 2020 – 23 years after Final Fantasy 7 first debuted.

Set to be an episodic reimagining of the game, it's already looking like a visual stunner, with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake taking its battle cues from the more recent Final Fantasy XV adventure. Just how much of the original game will be playable in the first chunk of the series remains to be seen, but at present it's looking like it'll be the initial, dystopian Midgar city scenes. Color us suitable excited.

Gods and Monsters

Missing some Zelda action in your life? Then you're going to want to take a look at Ubisoft's Gods and Monsters:

Looking set to follow the formula laid down by Breath of the Wild, it's made by the same team that put together the impressive Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, and will be set in the age of Ancient Greece antiquity, too.

Expect a wide open world, mythological beasts and a beautiful, painterly art style when it hits the PS4 in Spring of 2020.

Marvel's Avengers

It's not all just Final Fantasy news coming out of Square Enix – the company lifted the lid on its long-awaited Marvel's Avengers game:

Seemingly played from a third person perspective, you'll take on the roles of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk and Black Widow, with a four-player co-op mode touted too.

It's looking absolutely gorgeous (unsurprising, given it's from the team that made the sumptuous Tomb Raider reboot titles). And perhaps best of all, it's an original take on the characters – this isn't tied into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so you can jump in spoiler-free if you're not a fan of the movies. This one's going to be big.

Watch Dogs Legion

If poor Brit's didn't have enough to contend with, what with the looming uncertainty of Brexit, Ubisoft has gone and made a game about it. Watch Dogs Legion, the third entry into the Watch Dogs series, is set in a post-Brexit London that's seen the capital turned into a dystopian surveillance state:

Ubisoft wanted to focus on the fact that you can take over any NPC in the game and turn it into a unique, fully voiced playable character, with its own cutscenes and backstory. That's an incredible feat.

But perhaps even more astounding is its recreation of London. While it's been given a sci-fi, Blade Runner-esque sheen, it's instantly recognisable, from globally-known sites such as Piccadilly Circus, to the more intimate confines of Camden Market. It'll be like taking a red double decker tour bus into the future, from the comfort of your sofa.

Deathloop

Deathloop didn't have specific consoles attached to its reveal trailer at E3 2019, but we're fairly certain this Arkane Studios-developed Bethesda game is coming to PS4 as well as other systems.

That's great news because it seems like a warped-world BioShock with a Groundhog Day twist from the makers of Dishonored. The assassin within you will have to wait a bit for this one – there was no release date attached to the trailer either.

Doom Eternal for PS4

Doom Eternal looks like the fastest, goriest first-person shooter of E3 2019, and id Software revealed a new trailer at the E3 2019 press conference that didn't disappoint.

It starts with a player viciously chainsawing a monster in half down the middle. It's going to be a great use of the PS4 graphics capabilities. We also got a first look at the "Invasion" multiplayer mode. Bring on the Doom on November 22.

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4

We got a four-minute-long cinematic trailer of Cyberpunk 2077, and even though it came at the Microsoft press conference, it applies to a PS4 E3 2019 games list every bit as much.

That includes the newly revealed April 16, 2020 release date. The neon-lit sci-fi underbelly of this metropolis makes us fear for the future, and yet hopeful for it thanks to next year's launch. We're only safe if we have Keanu Reeves guiding us through both our virtual and real-life worlds.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4

First up was Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, kicking off E3 2019 as the opening game from the EA Play conference. We got 15 minutes of gameplay footage, which you can find embedded below (you might need to jump in a little bit, as it's part of the EA Play livestream!):

It’s very much a mix of familiar looking games, such as the Uncharted series and Dark Souls games, wrapped up in the feel and look of the Star Wars universe. There will be weighty lightsaber combat, cool force abilities, old-school Stormtroopers to battle and mad alien planets to explore and climb. It’ll hit the PS4 (and PC and Xbox One) on November 15.

FIFA 20 for PS4

Ready to pay the FIFA tax again this year? Well, this year it looks at least like EA’s football game is going to be a significant update over last year’s edition, thanks to the inclusion of a fun-looking ‘Volta Football’ mode.

Remember FIFA Street, which allowed for indoor and unorthodox football play styles, such as five-a-side and no-goalkeepers rules? That’s coming with FiFA 20. Here’s the trailer:

It looks like a wonderfully inclusive part of the franchise, letting you make a custom (male or female) avatar, ready to take on online squads and its own campaign mode.

It’s the most significant addition to FIFA since the introduction of the single player Journey Mode, and a welcome return for the mode that’s been absent from the mainline series for nearly 20 years.

Madden 20 for PS4

Now on to that other type of football, with EA’s entry into the series for this year. As well as improved visuals and team rosters, you’ll get a new Face of the Franchise mode with Madden NFL 20 that lets you create a player and take them through the NFL draft experience. Catch the trailer here:

With a closed beta starting on June 15, other new features include playbooks that update per team across the course of a season, Ultimate Missions to get the most from your Ultimate Team purchases, and X-Factor and Superstar abilities that will add some finesse moves, unique skills and personality to individual top-tier players.

More PS4 E3 2019 games to come

E3 isn't over yet, with a few more press conferences that will cater to PS4 owners, so we’re expecting to see many more great games and trailers revealed in the next 24 hours. Keep checking back to see all the best stuff coming to the PlayStation 4 in the coming days.

