HD iPlayer coming next month from BBC

The eagerly-awaited move into HD from the BBC's iPlayer will happen next month, according to Jana Bennett.

Speaking at the Financial Times' Digital Media conference, Bennett confirmed that the iPlayer would be taking the step into high definition next month, with a dedicated HD channel

The BBC's streaming and VOD service had become a real trailblazer in the UK market, but in terms of HD on a global level many of the video sites have already moved to high-definition models.

HD choice

The BBC already runs one of the most successful HD channel, with BBC HD available on Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat and scheduled to appear on Project Canvas and Freeview.

The move into iPlayer is inevitable if perhaps a little tardy, but the prospect of some of Britain's greatest television available in HD and online is enough to cheer us all up.