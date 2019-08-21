Sweet discounts: Amazon AU has slashed prices on a load of recent Samsung gear

Earlier this year, Amazon and Samsung partnered to give Aussies an additional place to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and the S10e.

The Samsung line-up didn't stop there, though. Since then, Amazon Australia has added to its Samsung storefront, which now includes the South Korean manufacturer's wearables, tablets and accessories (some of which aren't available anywhere else except at a Samsung flagship store).

The good thing about having Samsung products on Amazon is that every now and then there's sure to be a great deal, thanks to Amazon's penchant for offering regular discounts on its site.

So, if you're looking to get yourself a brand-new Android tablet, a smartwatch or true wireless headphones, there's money to be saved right now, with some of Samsung's top products currently discounted on Amazon Australia.

While the Samsung Galaxy Watch is also discounted on the online marketplace, the offer isn't as enticing as the ones we've listed below. There are better bargains to be found on the Galaxy Watch and you can compare prices on our sister site Getprice.

Below, though, are the best Samsung bargains currently featured on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (128GB) | $378 (RRP $469; save $91) If you don't have the spare change for the latest Galaxy Tab S6, Samsung released a brand-new version of the Tab A this year and it's quite affordable. It's powerful, boasts a 10.1-inch Full HD (1920 x 1200) touch display and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound. That's an excellent bargain for just $378, and it saves you over $90 on the device's actual RRP.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 (Wi-Fi / 64GB) | $746 (RRP $979; save $233) The Galaxy Tab S4 launched in 2018 and soon became an attractive alternative to Apple's iPads. And although the Tab S6 launched this year, Samsung hasn't dropped the price of the predecessor. However, if you've had your heart set on getting yourself on of the best Android tablets there is, you can save $233 when shopping for the 64GB Wi-Fi edition of the Tab S4. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds (Black) | $192 (RRP $249; save $57) These true wireless 'buds launched alongside Galaxy S10 flagships and were part of the pre-order package deal from the manufacturer. While they'll work with any handset over Bluetooth, they're best used with an Android phone as the Samsung Galaxy wearable app adds some extra features to the Buds. So if you're an Android user, get these great earphones for $57 off the RRP. View Deal

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier | $331 (RRP $399; save $67) Even though this Tizen-based smartwatch launched in 2016, Samsung hasn't really dropped the price since then. It still retails at its original launch price, but you can save $67 if you'd like this sophisticated smart timepiece to grace your wrist.View Deal