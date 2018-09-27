Surface Studio 2 benchmark leak shows a considerably faster all-in-one PC

The sequel to the Surface Studio is likely to be unveiled soon – quite possibly at Microsoft’s press event next week on October 2 – and the all-in-one PC showing up in a leaked benchmark means that its imminent appearance could just be a little more likely now.

Excitingly, the Geekbench leak also gives us a peek at the hardware inside the Surface Studio 2 (assuming this isn’t a piece of fakery, of course – keep a pinch of salt handy as ever).

Apparently, the engine of the device will be one of Intel’s Core i7-7820HQ processors, which is a quad-core (eight-thread) CPU that runs at 2.9GHz with Turbo to 3.9GHz. That’s a Kaby Lake part, not from the current 8th-gen, and that could be a disappointment for some – we were certainly hoping for a shot of Coffee Lake here.

That processor will be backed by 32GB of DDR4 system RAM (the same as in the original Surface Studio).

Speedier Studio

As for the Geekbench score achieved by the Studio sequel, that was 4,680 in single-core, and 15,915 in multi-core – a fair deal faster than the original all-in-one, which recorded scores of 3,443 and 13,308 respectively when benchmarked in our review.

So that’s around 20% faster multi-core performance, which isn’t to be sniffed at, and makes for some good news on the performance front. Again, assuming this leak is on the money.

Hopefully we’ll see the truth of this very soon, if Microsoft does in fact introduce the new Surface Studio 2 at next week’s press event (where the company will likely hold the initial reveal of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update).

We are also hoping that the refreshed all-in-one PC will carry Thunderbolt 3 on the connectivity front, and may even push the display to a 5K affair.

