Sony confirms PlayStation Plus Video Pass as a test run in Poland

Previously, news broke that Sony was looking into providing something called the PlayStation Plus Video Pass, an add-on of some kind for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Today, Sony has confirmed the program's existence and shed some light on just what it means for PlayStation Plus subscribers. With that in mind, you'll need to be in Poland to take advantage of it, at least for now.

Speaking with Spiders Web, Nick Maguire, Vice President of Global Services at Sony Interactive Entertainment, explained that "It's a streaming app that PS Plus owners can download to PS4 and PS5 consoles from the PS Store, gaining access to high-quality video production, all as part of the existing PS Plus program."

This bonus of sorts will be available exclusively in Poland starting today and will run as a test program for one year. The app is available on both PS4 and PS5 consoles. There's no word on when or even if this will be expanded to other regions.

What's included in the test?

The content available will be refreshed every quarter, so every three months or so, more movies and TV shows should be added to the service. Here's the full list of movies and TV shows included with PlayStation Plus Video Pass: