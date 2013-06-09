High-tech survival gear: 8 gadgets you shouldn't camp without

Going out? Not without your Garmin pocket GPS you're not!

Lost in the woods? No problem. This gear is designed to help you send an SOS signal, find your way on a dark path or send a message to loved ones.

Even if your idea of 'surviving' is putting up with Uncle Bill at a remote fishing lake somewhere.

1. MPowerd Luci

The brilliant MPowerd Luci works as a lantern, task list, emergency beacon and flashlight. The lantern blows up in size to about 13 centimeters in diameter and is solar powered - charge it for about 8 hours during the day and you'll yield 6-12 hours of light.

There are two brightness levels, the highest of which shines at 80 lumens, and a flashing beacon mode. Oh, and it's waterproof - essential if you're camping under the watering can that is the Great British sky.

2. DeLorme inReach SE

The inReach can send an SOS signal for help while you tweet what you had for lunch

Don't leave civilization behind without this satellite communicator. Pocket-sized and portable, not to mention impact resistant and waterproof, the inReach has one core function: you can send an SOS message that will transmit from anywhere in the world.

It lasts for 100 hours using a replaceable lithium-ion battery and is packed with extra features: you can send text messages, share your GPS location and even send posts to Twitter.

3. PowerTrekk

Keep even the most extreme camping trip charged with the PowerTrekk back-up battery

One of the most unique back-up batteries out there, and ideal for rustic camping, the PowerTrekk uses fuel cell batteries to keep your gadgets running. A fuel cell, not unlike those used in hydrogen-powered cars like the Honda FCX Clarity, creates power through a chemical reaction that oxidizes hydrogen.

You can charge your phone from zero to full once per fuel cell puck (available in a three-pack) and there's a full-size USB port for connecting a phone, and a micro-USB port for charging the standard battery when you're not using a fuel cell.

4. Arka USB Charger + Lantern + Flashlight

The Arka light also serves as a back-up battery charger

Another innovative piece of camping kit, the Arka has three main purposes. It works as a standard tent lantern, shining as bright as 180 lumens for 6-8 hours (hold down the switch to lower the brightness to the lowest setting and it lasts 50 hours).

Push the lantern shell back into the recess and the Arka works as a flashlight, focusing the beam - which projects about 75 meters - to help you find your way through the dark (there's also a setting for SOS strobe). On top of all that, the Arka can also be used a back-up battery charger with a USB port for your phone.

5. Sony DEV-50V DVR Binoculars

Zoom in 25x, snap 24 megapixel pics, record hi-def 3D video? Yes! Put up your tent? No

No campsite would be complete with a pair of 3D-recording binoculars. This second-gen model is now more compact and weighs just 765 grams.

You can snap 24 megapixel photos, record hi-def 2D or 3D videos and zoom in up to 25x (or down to .5x), and the DEC-50V uses image stabilization tech to maintain a steady view. A helpful perk: a new low-light feature means you can spot subjects even at dusk and record whatever you see.

6. Scosche BoomBottle

Drop it, splash it, shake it about - the BoomBottle speaker loves the outdoors

Measuring about 20 centimeters tall, this Bluetooth speaker helps you survive the doldrums of the day. Running up to 10 hours on a charge, you can connect to this portable device from your smartphone from up to 30 feet away.

The survival aspect comes in due to the BoomBottle's durability: the speaker is rated for short drops, water splashes, and heavy jostling.

7. Fujifilm XP200

Built for the outdoors, the XP200 features a Wi-Fi image transfer system

FujiFilm has slowly been perfecting their line of outdoor cameras. This latest model, the XP200, has a 16-megapixel sensor. It's dustproof, waterproof (up to 15 meters), shockproof (mostly for drops and jostles), and has a protected, reinforced lense.

There's a 5x optical zoom and another 10x digital zoom. The most impressive feature? A new Wi-Fi transfer system uses an app on your mobile device to transfer images from the camera.

8. Garmin Oregon 650t

The Oregon 650t is not only a handheld GPS but also an 8-megapixel camera

This pocket GPS is one of the best on the market. The 't' in the name stands for Topo since it is pre-loaded with topographical maps, including worldwide base camps.

Using the touchscreen you can zoom in on maps and flip around to see where you are. Unlike most handheld GPS devices, the 650t also has a built-in 8-megapixel camera.