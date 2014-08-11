Apple will definitely announce iWatch in September or October, says tipster

Gruber may regret his shot at the Moto 360 if the iWatch turns out to be fugly

After years of rumours and speculation, it feels like it's almost time for the iWatch - something that prominent Apple blogger John Gruber may have just confirmed.

Gruber has a history of correctly predicting Apple's plans in the past, so it's no surprise that even an offhand comment about Apple's wearable has grabbed people's attention.

Taking a shot at the Moto 360 over on his site Daring Fireball, Gruber commented: "The only way this could get funnier would be if it doesn't even ship until after Apple announces their wearable thing next month."

Offhand?

However, Gruber later tweeted to a follower "I have no idea whether Apple is planning wrist thing for September or October, just making a joke."

But the in a later tweet he confirmed he was confident that the device is definitely nigh: "The joke is Apple event happening before Moto 270 even ships. Apple wearable imminent: no joke".

And later: "They will [announce a wearable device]. I just don't know if the date is September or October."

It would make perfect sense for Apple to announce its wearable alongside the iPhone 6, tying the two together with iOS 8's Healthkit framework.

But other reports have pegged the iWatch on October, so we may have a while to wait yet. Either way, it feels like we're only weeks away from finally laying eyes on it.