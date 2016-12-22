The wait is over: Pokemon Go finally arrives on the Apple Watch

Attention, trainers (who happen to own an Apple Watch): Pokémon Go has made the move to your wrist.

After a few months' wait and rumors it wouldn't come out at all, the mobile catch 'em all sensation has landed on Apple's wearable, putting a slight focus on fitness as you wander around looking for 'mon.

Play sessions can be logged as workouts, rewarding you not just with captured monsters but also with brownie points towards your exercise goals and distance to help hatch Eggs.

Notifications on nearby Pokémon and PokéStops will pop up on your wrist, and you can collect items at stops with the watch. You'll still have to capture Pokémon with a phone, but even in its more limited capacity than the handset version, Pokémon Go on Apple Watch adds another dimension to the gameplay.

Will Pokémon Go's arrival on a wearable breathe new life into the game that's gone a bit stagnant since it came out earlier this year? Time will tell, but for Apple Watch owners, it stands to be a fun addition to your wearable's arsenal.

Now all we need is for the game to come to Android Wear.

Here are more great Apple Watch apps