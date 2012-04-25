New Flickr Uploadr introduced

The new Flickr Uploadr supports drag-and-drop, among other features

Flickr has announced a new uploading interface that it promises will make sharing images on the website quicker and easier than before.

Preview and arrange

HTML 5 technology means that Flickr users can now select images for uploading by dragging them onto the browser.

With supported browsers (Chrome 6, Safari 5, Firefox 8 and above), thumbnails are displayed and the images can be reordered, rotated or sorted by title.

One aim is to make it easier to sort images into sets on a particular theme or from a specific shoot or holiday.

Images can also be tagged or the licensing, privacy and description information added before they are added to your photo stream.

Flickr is also claiming that it has managed to pull off a 20-30 per cent increase in upload speed, with some international users being expected to experience a 50-60 per cent increase.

Bigger is better

In addition, aiming to meet the demands of users investing in the latest high pixel-count cameras and creating composite images, Flickr has increased the uploadable file size limit to 50MB for Pro users and 30MB for those using the free service.

The changes will be rolled out over the next couple of weeks and will be added automatically, so no action is required by users.

The new Uploadr follows just a few weeks after a major revamp of Flickr's interface, which was rolled out at the end of February.