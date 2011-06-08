Sony SLT-A35 entry level DSLR announced

Sony has unveiled the latest camera to hit its Alpha range – the SLT-A35. After much rumour and speculation, the A35 has been released and offers 16.2MP shooting and comes with Sony's translucent mirror technology, which was first seen in the A33 and A55 ranges.

The A35 comes with some great low-light technology, with the A33 housing a maximum sensitivity of ISO 12800 and there's a number of new features on board, including Tele-zoom High Speed Shooting – where you can magnify 1.4x – Picture Effect and a battery life that is 30 per cent greater than its predecessors.

Firmware upgrades

On the back of the camera is a Xtra Fine LCD screen with TruBlack technology, this give you 100 per cent field coverage.

Also announced is a firmware upgrade for the A33 and A55. This is available from 20 June, and is said to add several creative and operational enhancements.

To get this firmware upgrade, you need to point your browser to: http://support.sony-europe.com/index.aspx?site=odw_en_GB.

The Sony SLT-A35 UK release date and pricing are still to be announced.