Panasonic teases the GH5 but don't expect it anytime soon

Panasonic has finally taken the wraps of the long-awaited GH5. Well almost, teasing us with a shot of the new camera and a few specs at its Photokina press conference.

The GH5 is the long-awaited follow-up to the brand's premium mirrorless GH4 camera, but details are limited for now, with the camera expected to be launched early next year.

What we do know is that the GH5 will be capable of shooting 4K video at a (for now at least) world first of 60p/50p, as well as 4:2:2 10-bit 4K video at 30p.

Much has been made of the ability to extract 8MP still images from 4K footage in the past, but the GH5 appears to take this idea even further, with the GH5 featuring what Panasonic are terming '6K Photo'.

This means that it will be possible to extract 18MP still images (at either 4:3 or 3:2 ratios) from ultra high quality video footage at a resolution 9x higher than that of Full HD. The GH5 will also allow '4K Photo' extraction, but this will now be possible from footage captured at 60fps - staggering when you consider a $5,999 Canon EOS-1D X Mark II has a maximum burst rate of 14fps (admittedly this is from a 20.2MP full-frame sensor)

And that's all we know on the GH5 for now, but as soon as we get more info, we will let you know.

New lenses in development

As well as a sneak-peak at the GH5, Panasonic also lifted the lid on a new series of Leica DG Vario-Elmarit f/2.8-4 lenses, with 12-60mm, 8-18mm and 50-200mm zooms all in the pipeline.