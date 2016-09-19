Nikon goes pro with its second 4K action camera

Nikon made its debut in the action camera world with the KeyMission 360 and now the Japanese camera company is doubling down with a direct GoPro competitor and life blogging camera.

Meet the KeyMission 170 and as the name might suggest, this action camera captures a 170-degree angle of view with an ultra-wide 2.4mm f/2.8 lens and 8MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor. Rather than recording an all-encompassing 360-degree video, the KeyMission 170 is designed to capture the user's point of view in 4K 30p or Full HD 60p.

Although there aren't any options for high-speed capture, we got a chance to see some 4K footage and it looks very sharp and smooth thanks to Nikon's in-camera Electronic Vibration Reduction.

Of course, as an action camera it's also designed to withstand a couple of dings and survive in inhospitable environments, including water up to 33-feet (10m) deep, falls from 6.6-feet (2m) and chilly temperature as low as 14-degrees Fahrenheit (-10-degrees Centigrade). An optional waterproof housing will also allow users to take the KeyMission to water as deep as 131-feet (40m).

Although the KeyMission 170 has a 1.5-inch (3.7cm) 345,000-dot monitor, you'll more than likely be controlling the action cam through the SnapBridge app on your Wi-Fi tethered smartphone.

The Nikon KeyMission will arrive later this October for $399 (about £305, AU$530).

Life is a video blog

Nikon also introduced its first lifelogging camera with the KeyMission 80.

There have been a few standout livelogging cameras like the Narrative Clip 2, Sony Xperia Eye and HTC Re, but this is a bit of a surprise from a Nikon as it's unlike anything the camera company has made before.

The camera also looks much more rugged than any other lifelogging cameras before it and one of the first to actually features two cameras.

On the front is a 12MP 1/2.3inch sensor with a 4.5mm lens, which effectively captures a 80-degree angle of view and 25mm field of view in an equivalent 35mm format. Meanwhile, the rear setup consists of a 1.8mm lens and a 5MP 1/5-inch sensor, which translates to a 22mm field of view in terms of 35mm equivalency and a 90-degree angle of view perspective – for what else but selfies.

Users can setup the camera to take a time lapse or to snap a frame after a set interval. Alternatively, the KeyMission 80 is able to record 1080p (30p) video clips and it's even designed to turn on immediately after being unclipped from its camera holder.

On the front face of the KeyMission is a 1.75-inch (4.4cm) 230,000-dot touchscreen, but you'll be more likely to control the camera through the SnapBridge app on smartphones. Beyond looking the part of a ruggedized walkie talkie, it can take a bit of punishment including being dropped from six-feet, frozen at 14-degrees Fahrenheit and taken for a dip in water 3.2-feet (0.97m) deep.

Also arriving this October, the KeyMission 80 is priced at $279 (about £210, AU$370). Nikon also announced the KeyMission 360 will retail for $499 (about £380, AU$660).