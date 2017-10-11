Top 5 flagship phones coming to India this year

Looking back at year 2017, one can actually see some intriguing smartphones that redefine the way we looked at them. While bezel-less was the top design trend among the OEMs, dual-cameras have made their way to more phones and Snapdragon 835 has also slipped in between to be the driver for all the high-end phone till now. So, there is a whole bunch of new features and hardware advancements that carving out the mightiest smartphones till date. While companies like Samsung went on to come up with a phone having 6GB RAM, OnePlus went insane to put a whopping 8GB in it’s OnePlus 5 smartphone. These are just petty examples of what we have seen so far in 2017, but there’s a lot more mind-boggling stuff coming our way by the end of this year.

While companies like Samsung, LG and Sony have already placed their cards on the deck, biggies like Apple and Google are yet to reveal their trump cards. The global launch of the upcoming iPhone is confirmed for September 12 but there are still some flagship handsets that are en route to India. In this article, we have listed the top 5 flagship smartphone that are yet to be launched in India this year.

Mi Mix 2

Update: Xiaomi has launched the Mi Mix 2 6GB/128GB variant in India on October 10 for Rs 35,999.

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix 2 on September 11 in China. Soon after unveiling the phone, the company Senior VP confirmed that the phone will be coming to Indian market. A lot of us wanted the phone to make it to India last year as well, but due to some reasons, the company restricted it only to China markets.

The Mi MIX 2, uses a 5.99-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and DCI-P3 support. It features a four-sided curved ceramic body, giving it a distinct premium look and feel.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835processor, with a clock speed of up to 2.45GHz. It is coupled with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. Additionally, Xiaomi also announced that the Mi MIX 2 will come in a special edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The phone comes with a 12-megapixel camera on the back with a Sony IMX386 sensor, 1.25um pixel size and f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera is assisted by a dual tone LED flash, 4-axis OIS and supports 4K video recording. On the front, the Mi MIX 2 comes with a 5MP camera with facial recognition support.

To recall, Mi MIX was the reason why majority of OEMs fell for the bezelless fashion and started working on their respective designs. If you look at phones like LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, Essential Phone and allegedly the iPhone 8, it’s quite obvious that Mi MIX had its impact over the design of these phones. Well, technically Sharp Aquos came even before the Mi MIX but never got into such limelight, so the credit obviously goes to Xiaomi for this.

Although the Mi MIX did not make it to India last time, it is now confirmed that the company will bring the flagship in India sometime in October. It’s pretty obvious that the Mi MIX 2 is much better, mightier and feels more like a usable smartphone.