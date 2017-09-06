Mi Mix 2 will come with Snapdragon 835, confirms Qualcomm

Putting an end to speculations and rumours, American chipset maker Qualcomm has confirmed that the Mi Mix 2 that will be launched on September 11 will be powered by the company’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Earlier reports indicated that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be powered by the un-announced Snapdragon 836 chipset. Lei Jun, Xiaomi CEO had earlier reported that the Mi Mix 2 is already in mass production, making the possibility of the company using Snapdragon 836 very low.

To recall, the Mi Mix was launched in October last year and it came with near bezel less display and curved edges. It was powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor, coupled with 4GB or 6GB RAM, up to 256GB internal storage and a 4,400mAh battery.

About Mi Mix 2

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is the successor of the minimal bezel design Mi Mix that was launched in November last year. Recent leaks of the device have shown that the Mi Mix 2 will come with a minimal bezel design with the front camera placed at the bottom, similar to its predecessor.

Starting with the main feature of the device, the Mi Mix 2 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch QHD AMOLED display with a 91.3% screen-to-body ratio, compared to the Galaxy Note 8 that comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 81.2%.

As confirmed by Qualcomm, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, clubbed with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, along with a 4,500mAh battery powering the device.

About Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 features an octa-core processor with four performance cores clocked at 2.45GHz and four power efficient cores clocked at 1.9GHz. It comes with Adreno 540 GPU and supports OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan API, and DirectX 12.

Other features include 4K video recording at 30 FPS, 4K video playback at 60 FPS, Daydream VR support and Quick Charge 4.0.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is powering many flagships launched this year such as the Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8, Xperia XZ Premium and the company’s own Mi 6 among others.