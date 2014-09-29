GoPro goes faster and further with its new Hero4 Black and Silver

GoPro has overhauled its legendary action camera range with three new models, the flagship Hero4 Black, Hero4 Silver and the entry model Hero. The Black and Silver also come in three variants, the Standard, Surf and Music with the base model Hero only available in one version.

Hero4 Black

Price: £369/US$499/AU$639

The Hero3+ Black edition was released in November 2013 and featured 4K video, a new slimlline waterproof case, improved optics and greater processing power.

But the new Hero4 Black leaps forward with twice the power, enabling 4K video at an astounding 30fps and 1080p HD footage at 120fps meaning that fast action footage can now be captured in smooth slow motion at high resolution.

The hardware itself keeps the distinctive GoPro style but with two welcome new features. In addition to Wi-Fi you now get Bluetooth, which will give the camera great options for connecting to mobile devices for taking remote control and viewing both movies and stills.

The other new addition is a button for tagging your best footage as you take it. We'll update you about these new features once we get our hands on a review sample.

GoPro 3+ Black review

Hero4 Silver

Price: £290/US$399/AU$509

The Silver edition sits in the middle of the range and shoots 1080P at 60 fps. It also features a built-in touch display, similar to the optional module that could be attached to previous Hero models, and ProTune, which will give far greater flexibility and manual control over the camera's settings.

This is a completly new feature for the GoPro and again we'll bring you the full information about how this works once we have a review sample.

The Black and Silver editions will be available in three different versions. The Standard follows on from the previous version and comes with a waterproof case. The Surf adds a surfboard mount and the Music features a special frame that enables you to connect two different mounts designed for musicians – a removable instrument mount and a mic stand mount.

Hero

£100/US$129/AU$169

The Hero might be the entry level camera, but the specifications are still impressive, as is the price point. The video capabilities are a little more modest than the other two cameras in the range, but it still boasts an impressive 1080P at 30fps and can capture 5mp stills at 5 frames a second. Unlike the other two models, however, the Hero doesn't include Wi-Fi or BlueTooth connectivity.

We'll bring you hands-on impressions just as soon as we can get samples.