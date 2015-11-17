DxO update brings iPhone 6S camera support and half price software offer

Optics Pro is a combined raw conversion and image correction tool from French company DxO, which also publishes DxOMark camera test results. It uses its optical testing laboratories to create correction profiles for a large number of cameras and lenses.

The latest update adds support for the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, using lab-generated data to automatically correct distortion, edge softness and vignetting (corner shading).

It also brings support for the Pentax 645D, a real hit amongst professionals looking for an affordable step up from full-frame DSLRs, and Panasonic's latest three mirrorless compact system cameras. These are the entry-level GF7, enthusiast-orientated G7 and high-end GX8.

The new version also supports the popular TZ70 (ZS50 in the US) long zoom compact, or 'travel camera'. This has proved popular amongst enthusiasts because of its manual controls, electronic viewfinder and ability to shoot RAW files as well as JPEGs.

How it works

DxO Optics Pro works by checking the EXIF data embedded by all digital cameras to find out the camera/lens combination used to take the picture. It then automatically applies the appropriate correction profile – or finds it in its online database and prompts you to download it.

In addition to its optical corrections, DxO Optics Pro can also carry out very high quality raw conversions, producing remarkably low noise and high sharpness.

DxO FilmPack 5.5.2 replicates the look of old films and darkroom processes.

DxO ViewPoint 2.5.10 corrects perspective effects like converging verticals.

Optics Pro is not the only DxO software to be updated. The company has also announced FilmPack 5.5.2 and ViewPoint 2.5.10. FilmPack is a tool for replicating the look of classic analog films, prints and darkroom processes, while ViewPoint is DxO's dedicated perspective correction tool. Both can be used on their own but arguably work best in combination with DxO Optics Pro, where they are integrated into the editing tools.

Prices and availability

All three updates are available right now, and DxO is offering 50% off all its software products from now up until December 25th 2015, with prices as follows:

DxO OpticsPro 10 ESSENTIAL Edition: $64 instead of $129 (£49 instead of £99)

DxO OpticsPro 10 ELITE Edition: $99 instead of $199 (£79 instead of £159)

DxO FilmPack 5 ESSENTIAL Edition: $39 instead of $79 (£29 instead of £59)

DxO FilmPack 5 ELITE Edition: $64 instead of $129 (£49 instead of £99)

DxO ViewPoint 2 $39 instead of $79 (£29 instead of £59)

You can download one-month trials from the DxO download page.

