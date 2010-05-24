Nokia to power new Yahoo Maps service

Yahoo and Nokia have announced a new partnership that will see them both collaborate on a number of key areas in the mobile space.

Nokia will be providing its Ovi Maps service for the Yahoo mapping application, with a 'powered by Ovi' tag underneath, as Yahoo seeks to stem the popularity of the Google Maps juggernaut.

And in a tit-for-tat move, Yahoo will be taking over the running of Ovi Mail and Ovi chat between handsets, meaning it will now be labelled as 'powered by Yahoo'.

This also means that Yahoo and Ovi logins will become more unified, with the plan being to make it easier to use Ovi profiles on Yahoo services.

All about the user

"We're enabling millions of Yahoo! customers in key markets including North America to discover the unique capabilities that Ovi Maps brings," said Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, CEO of Nokia.

"Similarly, Yahoo!'s online expertise will bring exciting mail and messaging enhancements to millions of Ovi Mail customers across almost every country around the world, many of whom will have their first Internet experience on their mobile."

"We're excited to expand the reach of our best-in-class Mail and Messenger services, bringing personalized experiences to more people across the mobile Web, particularly in emerging markets where we are seeding the next generation of Yahoo! users," said Carol Bartz, CEO of Yahoo.

"At the same time, we believe Nokia's strength and continued investment in maps and navigation will greatly enhance our existing products, enabling us to focus on areas that are core to our business."