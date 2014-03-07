Nokia Lumia 630 leak shows off colours, lack of camera button and flash

The rumored Nokia Lumia 630 is thought to be one of the first handsets to run Microsoft's incoming Windows Phone 8.1 OS, and a leaked press render suggests it won't have that much else going for it.

The image you see above comes courtesy of that ol' leakster @evleaks and shows a device in five pretty shades of polycarbonate, but without a camera flash on the rear or a physical camera button.

That suggests Nokia has trimmed back significantly on the hardware in order to keep the Lumia 630 as affordable as possible as it continues to target the lower end of the market.

Earlier this week, a leak from Chinese site winp.cn, pegged the device as having a 4.5-inch 854 x 480 screen, Snapdragon 400 processor and 1GB of RAM.

An upgrade and a downgrade

Should that prove to be the case, it would still be a significant update on the Lumia 620, which brought a 3.8-inch 480 x 800 display and only 512MB of RAM to the party.

Still, you have to wonder just how much a little camera flash and the integration of a physical button actually costs Nokia and whether the omission is worth saving those few pennies.

The Lumia 630 is expected to arrive shortly after Microsoft unveils Windows Phone 8.1 at its Build conference in early April.

Recent reports have suggested Nokia may have already planned an event for April 19, but that remains unconfirmed.