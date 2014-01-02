Alicia Keys can wipe her hands of BlackBerry on January 30

This girl is ... out of a job.
BlackBerry is bidding adieu to its global creative director, a.k.a. Alicia Keys. Her role doing whatever it was she was doing for the ailing phone maker ends January 30.
Now-gone CEO Thorsten Heins announced Keys' appointment in January 2013, but the yearlong duet has apparently run its course.
The tweeting-from-an-iPhone scandal was probably a sign her heart never really belonged to BlackBerry in the first place.
